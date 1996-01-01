Temperature quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which graph represents the system with the lowest temperature? The graph with the lowest average kinetic energy or slowest particle movement.

What causes the pointer of a dial thermometer to move? Thermal expansion of a metal coil or strip inside the thermometer.

Which of the following light sources measures around 3000 K (kelvin scale)? An incandescent light bulb.

What battery rating is tested at 32°F (0°C)? Cold cranking amps (CCA) for car batteries.

When a temperature gauge reads hot, what does it indicate? It indicates that the temperature is above the normal or safe operating range.

Which phrase correctly describes temperature? Temperature is the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.