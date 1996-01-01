Temperature quiz #4 Flashcards
Which graph represents the system with the lowest temperature?
The graph with the lowest average kinetic energy or slowest particle movement.What causes the pointer of a dial thermometer to move?
Thermal expansion of a metal coil or strip inside the thermometer.Which of the following light sources measures around 3000 K (kelvin scale)?
An incandescent light bulb.What battery rating is tested at 32°F (0°C)?
Cold cranking amps (CCA) for car batteries.When a temperature gauge reads hot, what does it indicate?
It indicates that the temperature is above the normal or safe operating range.Which phrase correctly describes temperature?
Temperature is the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.Which temperature in Celsius (°C) does this thermometer show? –8°, 0°, 25°, 32°
The answer depends on the thermometer reading; for example, if it shows 0°, that is the freezing point of water.Which thermocouple probe should be used to check the temperature of a large stockpot of soup?
An immersion probe.A substance is heated. Which of the following charts has true information?
The chart showing increased temperature corresponds to increased average kinetic energy.Which of the following is the temperature at which a given oil will begin to smoke?
The smoke point of the oil.How does a sample of water at 38°C compare to a sample of water at 295 K?
38°C (311.15 K) is warmer than 295 K (21.85°C).Which of the following is true of temperature? Responses
Temperature is an intensive property and measures average kinetic energy.Which of the following would you use to measure the temperature of oil for deep frying?
A thermometer designed for high temperatures, such as a deep-fry or candy thermometer.At which temperature does the motion of atoms and molecules stop?
At absolute zero (0 K, –273.15°C).Which one of these cites the lowest temperature?
The value closest to absolute zero is the lowest temperature.Temperature is a measure of the average energy of particles in a substance.
True.Temperature is the variable and the amount of sugar in the solution is the variable.
Temperature is an independent variable; amount of sugar is a dependent variable in an experiment.Measure of the average kinetic energy of all the particles in a substance.
Temperature.In degrees Fahrenheit, what is the temperature range of the danger zone?
40°F to 140°F.What does temperature measure?
The average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.37.6°C to °F
99.7°F.36.9°C to °F
98.4°F.36.6°C to °F
97.9°F.39.1°C to °F
102.4°F.F = (9/5 × C) + 32
This is the formula to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit.99.6°F to °C
37.6°C.38.6°C to °F
101.5°F.When should a bimetal stemmed or digital thermometer be calibrated?
Before first use and regularly, especially after being dropped or exposed to extreme temperatures.68°F to °C
20°C.99.3°F to °C
37.4°C.The temperature of the water is about 5°C, while the temperature of the air is about 21°C.
The air is warmer than the water; molecules in the air move faster.106°F to °C
41.1°C.What happens to the particles in a substance when the temperature rises?
They move faster as their kinetic energy increases.45°F to °C
7.2°C.46°C to Fahrenheit
114.8°F.Why is –40 degrees Fahrenheit the same as Celsius?
Because –40°F and –40°C are the point where the two temperature scales intersect.160°C to Fahrenheit
320°F.98°F to °C
36.7°C.Where should you check the temperature of a refrigerated green smoothie?
In the center of the smoothie, away from the container walls.What does the term temperature control refer to?
Maintaining substances within a safe or desired temperature range.