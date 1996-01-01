Skip to main content
Temperature quiz #5 Flashcards

Temperature quiz #5
  • Place the following temperatures in order from coldest to hottest: 20°C, 36°C, 75°F, 94°F
    20°C (68°F), 75°F (23.9°C), 36°C (96.8°F), 94°F (34.4°C).
  • 71°F to °C
    21.7°C.
  • 77°F to °C
    25°C.
  • 150°C to °F
    302°F.
  • 38°C to °F
    100.4°F.
  • Melting point of oxygen in kelvin
    54.36 K.
  • 82°F to °C
    27.8°C.
  • 36.2°C to Fahrenheit
    97.2°F.
  • 18°C to °F
    64.4°F.
  • 37.2°C to °F
    99°F.
  • 73°F to °C
    22.8°C.
  • Increased movement of the particles in a solid comes from increased ________.
    Temperature.
  • 52°C to Fahrenheit
    125.6°F.
  • 36.1°C to Fahrenheit
    97°F.
  • 98.7°F to °C
    37.1°C.
  • 59°F to °C
    15°C.
  • 82°F to °C
    27.8°C.
  • Cuanto es 40 grados centígrados en Fahrenheit
    104°F.
  • 97.4°F to °C
    36.3°C.
  • 97.8°F to °C
    36.6°C.
  • 99.0°F to °C
    37.2°C.
  • 115°F to °C
    46.1°C.
  • 103°F to °C
    39.4°C.
  • 48°F to °C
    8.9°C.
  • 60°C to Fahrenheit
    140°F.
  • 27°C to Fahrenheit
    80.6°F.
  • What is 36.9 in Fahrenheit?
    98.4°F.
  • The temperature at which a substance changes from a solid to a liquid
    Melting point.
  • 38.1°C to Fahrenheit
    100.6°F.
  • 101.4°F to °C
    38.6°C.
  • 200°C = ?°F
    392°F.
  • A temperature gauge reads 95°F. What is this in Celsius?
    35°C.