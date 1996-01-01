Temperature quiz #5 Flashcards
Place the following temperatures in order from coldest to hottest: 20°C, 36°C, 75°F, 94°F
20°C (68°F), 75°F (23.9°C), 36°C (96.8°F), 94°F (34.4°C).71°F to °C
21.7°C.77°F to °C
25°C.150°C to °F
302°F.38°C to °F
100.4°F.Melting point of oxygen in kelvin
54.36 K.82°F to °C
27.8°C.36.2°C to Fahrenheit
97.2°F.18°C to °F
64.4°F.37.2°C to °F
99°F.73°F to °C
22.8°C.Increased movement of the particles in a solid comes from increased ________.
Temperature.52°C to Fahrenheit
125.6°F.36.1°C to Fahrenheit
97°F.98.7°F to °C
37.1°C.59°F to °C
15°C.82°F to °C
27.8°C.Cuanto es 40 grados centígrados en Fahrenheit
104°F.97.4°F to °C
36.3°C.97.8°F to °C
36.6°C.99.0°F to °C
37.2°C.115°F to °C
46.1°C.103°F to °C
39.4°C.48°F to °C
8.9°C.60°C to Fahrenheit
140°F.27°C to Fahrenheit
80.6°F.What is 36.9 in Fahrenheit?
98.4°F.The temperature at which a substance changes from a solid to a liquid
Melting point.38.1°C to Fahrenheit
100.6°F.101.4°F to °C
38.6°C.200°C = ?°F
392°F.A temperature gauge reads 95°F. What is this in Celsius?
35°C.