Temperature quiz #5 Flashcards

Place the following temperatures in order from coldest to hottest: 20°C, 36°C, 75°F, 94°F 20°C (68°F), 75°F (23.9°C), 36°C (96.8°F), 94°F (34.4°C).

71°F to °C 21.7°C.

77°F to °C 25°C.

150°C to °F 302°F.

38°C to °F 100.4°F.

Melting point of oxygen in kelvin 54.36 K.