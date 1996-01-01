The Electron Configuration: Ions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What is the electron configuration of a potassium ion (K+)? The electron configuration of K+ is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.

Which of the following represents the electron configuration of a phosphorus ion (P3−)? The electron configuration of P3− is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.

The electron configuration of Fe2+ is [Ar]3d6. Which of the following is true about Fe2+? Fe2+ has lost two electrons, both removed from the 4s orbital before the 3d orbital, resulting in [Ar]3d6.

Which of the following represents the electron configuration of a sulfur ion (S2−)? The electron configuration of S2− is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.

What is the electron configuration of bromine (Br) if it loses three electrons? Br has the configuration [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5; losing three electrons gives [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p2.

What is the electron configuration of the iodide ion (I−)? The electron configuration of I− is [Kr]4d10 5s2 5p6.