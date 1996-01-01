The Electron Configuration: Ions quiz #1 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration: Ions quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/28
What is the electron configuration of a potassium ion (K+)?
The electron configuration of K+ is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.Which of the following represents the electron configuration of a phosphorus ion (P3−)?
The electron configuration of P3− is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.The electron configuration of Fe2+ is [Ar]3d6. Which of the following is true about Fe2+?
Fe2+ has lost two electrons, both removed from the 4s orbital before the 3d orbital, resulting in [Ar]3d6.Which of the following represents the electron configuration of a sulfur ion (S2−)?
The electron configuration of S2− is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the electron configuration of bromine (Br) if it loses three electrons?
Br has the configuration [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5; losing three electrons gives [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p2.What is the electron configuration of the iodide ion (I−)?
The electron configuration of I− is [Kr]4d10 5s2 5p6.What is the ground-state electron configuration of cadmium (Cd)?
The ground-state electron configuration of Cd is [Kr]4d10 5s2.What is the correct electron configuration for the oxide ion (O2−)?
The electron configuration of O2− is 1s2 2s2 2p6.How many d electrons are present in a ground-state manganese (Mn) atom?
A ground-state Mn atom has 5 d electrons (3d5).Which particle has the same electron configuration as a potassium ion (K+)?
An argon atom (Ar) has the same electron configuration as K+.What is the electron configuration of a fluoride ion (F−)?
The electron configuration of F− is 1s2 2s2 2p6.What is the electron configuration for Be2+ ions?
The electron configuration of Be2+ is 1s2.What is the electron configuration of an iodide ion (I−)?
The electron configuration of I− is [Kr]4d10 5s2 5p6.In the ground-state electron configuration of Fe3+, what is the configuration?
Fe3+ has the electron configuration [Ar]3d5.What is the ground-state electronic configuration of Ti4+?
The electron configuration of Ti4+ is [Ar].What is the electron configuration for the Co2+ ion?
The electron configuration of Co2+ is [Ar]3d7.What is the ground-state electron configuration of the oxide ion (O2−)?
The electron configuration of O2− is 1s2 2s2 2p6.Which electron configuration is correct for a sodium ion (Na+)?
The electron configuration of Na+ is 1s2 2s2 2p6.What is the ground-state electron configuration of the fluoride ion (F−)?
The electron configuration of F− is 1s2 2s2 2p6.What is the electron configuration of a fluoride ion (F−) in the ground state?
The electron configuration of F− is 1s2 2s2 2p6.What is the electron configuration of Ca2+?
The electron configuration of Ca2+ is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the ground-state electron configuration for a carbon ion (C2+)?
The electron configuration of C2+ is 1s2 2s2 2p2.What is the electron configuration for Mg2+?
The electron configuration of Mg2+ is 1s2 2s2 2p6.How many total electrons are in a Ni2+ ion?
A Ni2+ ion has 26 electrons.Which of the following is the ground-state electron configuration of the fluoride ion (F−)?
The electron configuration of F− is 1s2 2s2 2p6.What is the electron configuration for a chloride ion (Cl−)?
The electron configuration of Cl− is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the electron configuration of a cobalt ion (Co2+)?
The electron configuration of Co2+ is [Ar]3d7.In the ground-state electron configuration of Fe3+, how many unpaired electrons are present?
Fe3+ ([Ar]3d5) has 5 unpaired electrons.