The Electron Configuration quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the electron configuration of sodium (Na)? The electron configuration of sodium (Na) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.

How many electrons can fit in the second energy level? The second energy level can hold up to 8 electrons.

How many electrons fit in the part of the third energy level shown? The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons, but the part shown may refer to the s and p sublevels, which together hold 8 electrons.

What happens when an electron moves from the first energy level to the second energy level? The electron absorbs energy and moves to a higher energy state.

How many electrons are in the third energy level? 2 8 18 20 The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons.

Which is the electronic configuration for oxygen? 1s2 2s2 2p1 1s2 2s2 2p3 1s2 2s2 2p4 1s2 2s2 2p6 The correct electron configuration for oxygen is 1s2 2s2 2p4.