The Electron Configuration quiz #1 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the electron configuration of sodium (Na)?
The electron configuration of sodium (Na) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.How many electrons can fit in the second energy level?
The second energy level can hold up to 8 electrons.How many electrons fit in the part of the third energy level shown?
The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons, but the part shown may refer to the s and p sublevels, which together hold 8 electrons.What happens when an electron moves from the first energy level to the second energy level?
The electron absorbs energy and moves to a higher energy state.How many electrons are in the third energy level? 2 8 18 20
The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons.Which is the electronic configuration for oxygen? 1s2 2s2 2p1 1s2 2s2 2p3 1s2 2s2 2p4 1s2 2s2 2p6
The correct electron configuration for oxygen is 1s2 2s2 2p4.Which of these elements has an electron configuration of [Kr]5s2?
Strontium (Sr) has the electron configuration [Kr]5s2.Where are electrons found in the atom?
Electrons are found in orbitals within energy levels surrounding the nucleus.Which sublevel is filled after the 5s sublevel?
After 5s, the 4d sublevel is filled.Which shows the electron configuration for silicon (Si)?
The electron configuration for silicon (Si) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2.Where are the electrons located?
Electrons are located in orbitals within energy levels around the nucleus.Which element has the ground state electron configuration [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5?
Bromine (Br) has the ground state electron configuration [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5.Which of the following has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 3d10?
Nickel (Ni) has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 3d10.Which electron configuration represents an atom of chlorine in an excited state?
An excited state configuration for chlorine could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1 3p6.What is the electron configuration for carbon?
The electron configuration for carbon is 1s2 2s2 2p2.How many electrons are in the second energy level in an atom of lithium?
Lithium has one electron in the second energy level.What is the ground-state electron configuration expected for cesium?
The ground-state electron configuration for cesium (Cs) is [Xe]6s1.Which of the following ions has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6?
Na+, O2-, and F- ions all have the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6.Which electron configuration represents the element carbon (atomic number 6)?
Carbon's electron configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p2.What is the electron configuration of potassium?
The electron configuration of potassium (K) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1.Which element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10?
Zinc (Zn) has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10.How many electrons does Si contain?
Silicon (Si) contains 14 electrons.Which of the following is true about the electron configurations of the noble gases?
Noble gases have completely filled outermost energy levels, making them stable.Which electron configuration could represent the electrons in a sodium atom in an excited state?
An excited state for sodium could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3p1.Which one of the following is the correct electron configuration for a ground-state nitrogen atom?
The ground-state electron configuration for nitrogen is 1s2 2s2 2p3.What is the electron configuration for sulfur?
The electron configuration for sulfur (S) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.Which is the electron configuration for boron?
The electron configuration for boron (B) is 1s2 2s2 2p1.Which of the following defines the ground state of an atom?
The ground state is the lowest energy arrangement of electrons in an atom.What is the noble gas core in the electron configuration for Sb?
The noble gas core for antimony (Sb) is [Kr].Which of the orbital electron configurations is not possible?
An orbital configuration violating the Pauli exclusion principle or Hund's rule is not possible.How many electrons can the third energy level hold?
The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons.Which two elements have the same ground-state electron configuration?
No two different elements have the same ground-state electron configuration.What is the electron configuration of a Mn atom in the ground state?
The ground-state electron configuration for manganese (Mn) is [Ar]4s2 3d5.Why is the current atomic model called the 'electron cloud model'?
It is called the electron cloud model because electrons are found in regions of probability, not fixed paths.What atom matches this electron configuration? 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10
Zinc (Zn) matches this electron configuration.How many electrons can the first energy level (closest to nucleus) hold before it is full?
The first energy level can hold up to 2 electrons.What does the term electron orbital describe?
An electron orbital describes a region in space where there is a high probability of finding an electron.Which of the following is the electron configuration of a neutral K atom?
A neutral potassium atom has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1.How many electrons can the 3rd energy level hold?
The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons.A ground state atom of Mg could not have any electrons with which of the following configurations?
A ground state Mg atom could not have electrons in the 3p sublevel.