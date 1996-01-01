The Electron Configuration quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many electrons can be found in the first energy level of an atom? The first energy level can hold up to 2 electrons.

Where are the lowest electron energy levels? The lowest electron energy levels are closest to the nucleus.

What is the electron configuration of calcium? The electron configuration of calcium (Ca) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.

What is the electron configuration of C? The electron configuration of carbon (C) is 1s2 2s2 2p2.

In which orbital below would an electron (on average) be closest to the nucleus? An electron in a 1s orbital is closest to the nucleus.

How many shells would cesium (Cs) have? Cesium (Cs) has 6 electron shells.