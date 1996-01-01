The Electron Configuration quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration quiz #2

The Electron Configuration quiz #2
  • How many electrons can be found in the first energy level of an atom?
    The first energy level can hold up to 2 electrons.
  • Where are the lowest electron energy levels?
    The lowest electron energy levels are closest to the nucleus.
  • What is the electron configuration of calcium?
    The electron configuration of calcium (Ca) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • What is the electron configuration of C?
    The electron configuration of carbon (C) is 1s2 2s2 2p2.
  • In which orbital below would an electron (on average) be closest to the nucleus?
    An electron in a 1s orbital is closest to the nucleus.
  • How many shells would cesium (Cs) have?
    Cesium (Cs) has 6 electron shells.
  • 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1 is the electron configuration for which element?
    This is the electron configuration for potassium (K).
  • How many electrons can the second and third energy levels hold before they are full?
    The second energy level can hold 8 electrons; the third can hold 18 electrons.
  • Which element has a total of five occupied principal energy levels?
    Rubidium (Rb) has five occupied principal energy levels.
  • Which orbital notation represents an atom of beryllium in the ground state?
    Beryllium's ground state orbital notation is 1s2 2s2.
  • What is the number of protons in an atom with the electron configuration of 2–5?
    An atom with electron configuration 2–5 (1s2 2s2 2p3) has 7 protons (nitrogen).
  • How many electrons does it take to fill a 2p molecular orbital?
    It takes 6 electrons to fill a 2p orbital set.
  • What is the ground state electron configuration for arsenic?
    The ground state electron configuration for arsenic (As) is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p3.
  • According to the Aufbau principle, how are electrons arranged?
    Electrons fill lower energy orbitals first before higher energy orbitals.
  • What is the lowest possible energy level that an electron can occupy?
    The lowest possible energy level is the 1s orbital.
  • Which of the following represents the electron configuration of an oxygen atom in the ground state?
    Oxygen's ground state electron configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p4.
  • What is the identity of the element with the electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10?
    Zinc (Zn) has this electron configuration.
  • How many unpaired electrons are in the atom represented by the electron configuration above?
    The number of unpaired electrons depends on the specific configuration; for Zn, there are 0 unpaired electrons.
  • Which is a possible excited state configuration for nitrogen?
    A possible excited state for nitrogen is 1s2 2s2 2p2 3s1.
  • What is the primary difference between the 1s and the 2s orbitals?
    The 2s orbital is larger and higher in energy than the 1s orbital.
  • What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy one p orbital?
    A single p orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
  • How many electrons are needed to fill a complete set of d orbitals?
    A complete set of d orbitals holds 10 electrons.
  • Which of the following is the electron configuration for indium (In)?
    Indium's electron configuration is [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p1.
  • What is the electron configuration for gallium (Ga)?
    Gallium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.
  • Which element in the ground state has only 3 electrons in the 2p sublevel?
    Nitrogen (N) has 3 electrons in the 2p sublevel.
  • Does potassium have more electrons than argon?
    Yes, potassium has one more electron than argon.
  • How many p orbitals are occupied by electrons in a krypton atom when in its ground state?
    All 9 p orbitals (2p, 3p, 4p) are fully occupied in krypton.
  • How many electrons fit in the 3rd energy level?
    The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons.
  • What is the noble gas electron configuration of bismuth (Bi)?
    Bismuth's noble gas configuration is [Xe]4f14 5d10 6s2 6p3.
  • What is the total number of electrons needed to fill the first two main energy levels?
    The first two energy levels can hold a total of 10 electrons (2 in the first, 8 in the second).
  • Which of the following is the electron configuration for Mn?
    Manganese (Mn) has the electron configuration [Ar]4s2 3d5.
  • Which of the following is the electron configuration of a neutral Fe atom?
    Iron (Fe) has the electron configuration [Ar]4s2 3d6.
  • What does the electron configuration of carbon look like?
    Carbon's electron configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p2.
  • Which of the following is true of the energy levels of electrons in shells?
    Electrons in higher shells have more energy and are farther from the nucleus.
  • Which of the following is the correct electron configuration for titanium (Ti)?
    Titanium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d2.
  • What is the electron configuration of a Mn2+ cation?
    Mn2+ has the electron configuration [Ar]3d5.
  • What is the electron configuration of a sulfur atom in the ground state?
    Sulfur's ground state configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.
  • What element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6?
    Argon (Ar) has this electron configuration.
  • What are the core electrons in cobalt's electron configuration?
    Core electrons in cobalt are those in [Ar] (1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6).
  • Which one of the following is the correct orbital diagram for nitrogen?
    Nitrogen's orbital diagram: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑ ↑ ↑).