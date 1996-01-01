The Electron Configuration quiz #2 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #2
How many electrons can be found in the first energy level of an atom?
The first energy level can hold up to 2 electrons.Where are the lowest electron energy levels?
The lowest electron energy levels are closest to the nucleus.What is the electron configuration of calcium?
The electron configuration of calcium (Ca) is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.What is the electron configuration of C?
The electron configuration of carbon (C) is 1s2 2s2 2p2.In which orbital below would an electron (on average) be closest to the nucleus?
An electron in a 1s orbital is closest to the nucleus.How many shells would cesium (Cs) have?
Cesium (Cs) has 6 electron shells.1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1 is the electron configuration for which element?
This is the electron configuration for potassium (K).How many electrons can the second and third energy levels hold before they are full?
The second energy level can hold 8 electrons; the third can hold 18 electrons.Which element has a total of five occupied principal energy levels?
Rubidium (Rb) has five occupied principal energy levels.Which orbital notation represents an atom of beryllium in the ground state?
Beryllium's ground state orbital notation is 1s2 2s2.What is the number of protons in an atom with the electron configuration of 2–5?
An atom with electron configuration 2–5 (1s2 2s2 2p3) has 7 protons (nitrogen).How many electrons does it take to fill a 2p molecular orbital?
It takes 6 electrons to fill a 2p orbital set.What is the ground state electron configuration for arsenic?
The ground state electron configuration for arsenic (As) is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p3.According to the Aufbau principle, how are electrons arranged?
Electrons fill lower energy orbitals first before higher energy orbitals.What is the lowest possible energy level that an electron can occupy?
The lowest possible energy level is the 1s orbital.Which of the following represents the electron configuration of an oxygen atom in the ground state?
Oxygen's ground state electron configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p4.What is the identity of the element with the electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10?
Zinc (Zn) has this electron configuration.How many unpaired electrons are in the atom represented by the electron configuration above?
The number of unpaired electrons depends on the specific configuration; for Zn, there are 0 unpaired electrons.Which is a possible excited state configuration for nitrogen?
A possible excited state for nitrogen is 1s2 2s2 2p2 3s1.What is the primary difference between the 1s and the 2s orbitals?
The 2s orbital is larger and higher in energy than the 1s orbital.What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy one p orbital?
A single p orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.How many electrons are needed to fill a complete set of d orbitals?
A complete set of d orbitals holds 10 electrons.Which of the following is the electron configuration for indium (In)?
Indium's electron configuration is [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p1.What is the electron configuration for gallium (Ga)?
Gallium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.Which element in the ground state has only 3 electrons in the 2p sublevel?
Nitrogen (N) has 3 electrons in the 2p sublevel.Does potassium have more electrons than argon?
Yes, potassium has one more electron than argon.How many p orbitals are occupied by electrons in a krypton atom when in its ground state?
All 9 p orbitals (2p, 3p, 4p) are fully occupied in krypton.How many electrons fit in the 3rd energy level?
The third energy level can hold up to 18 electrons.What is the noble gas electron configuration of bismuth (Bi)?
Bismuth's noble gas configuration is [Xe]4f14 5d10 6s2 6p3.What is the total number of electrons needed to fill the first two main energy levels?
The first two energy levels can hold a total of 10 electrons (2 in the first, 8 in the second).Which of the following is the electron configuration for Mn?
Manganese (Mn) has the electron configuration [Ar]4s2 3d5.Which of the following is the electron configuration of a neutral Fe atom?
Iron (Fe) has the electron configuration [Ar]4s2 3d6.What does the electron configuration of carbon look like?
Carbon's electron configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p2.Which of the following is true of the energy levels of electrons in shells?
Electrons in higher shells have more energy and are farther from the nucleus.Which of the following is the correct electron configuration for titanium (Ti)?
Titanium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d2.What is the electron configuration of a Mn2+ cation?
Mn2+ has the electron configuration [Ar]3d5.What is the electron configuration of a sulfur atom in the ground state?
Sulfur's ground state configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.What element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6?
Argon (Ar) has this electron configuration.What are the core electrons in cobalt's electron configuration?
Core electrons in cobalt are those in [Ar] (1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6).Which one of the following is the correct orbital diagram for nitrogen?
Nitrogen's orbital diagram: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑ ↑ ↑).