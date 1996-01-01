The Electron Configuration quiz #10 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #10
Al3+ electron configuration
Al3+: 1s2 2s2 2p6.Give the ground state electron configuration for Se
Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.Pb2+ electron configuration
Pb2+: [Xe]4f14 5d10 6s2 6p0.Orbital diagram for sulfur
Sulfur: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑ ↑).Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of vanadium
Vanadium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d3.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of nickel
Nickel: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of silicon.
Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2.Ti2+ electron configuration
Ti2+: [Ar]3d2.Electron configuration for As3-
As3-: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.Complete an orbital diagram for boron.
Boron: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑).Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of argon.
Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of helium.
Helium: 1s2.