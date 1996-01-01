The Electron Configuration quiz #10 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration quiz #10

The Electron Configuration quiz #10
  • Al3+ electron configuration
    Al3+: 1s2 2s2 2p6.
  • Give the ground state electron configuration for Se
    Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • Pb2+ electron configuration
    Pb2+: [Xe]4f14 5d10 6s2 6p0.
  • Orbital diagram for sulfur
    Sulfur: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑ ↑).
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of vanadium
    Vanadium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d3.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of nickel
    Nickel: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of silicon.
    Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2.
  • Ti2+ electron configuration
    Ti2+: [Ar]3d2.
  • Electron configuration for As3-
    As3-: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.
  • Complete an orbital diagram for boron.
    Boron: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑).
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of argon.
    Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of helium.
    Helium: 1s2.