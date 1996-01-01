Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration quiz #4 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #4
  • What is the electron configuration for sodium?
    Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.
  • What is the electron configuration for Tc?
    Technetium: [Kr]5s2 4d5.
  • The atom of which element would have the ground state electron configuration of [Ar] 4s2 3d10?
    Zinc (Zn) has this configuration.
  • Which is the correct electron configuration for a nitrogen atom?
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • What is the electron configuration of a N3- anion?
    N3-: 1s2 2s2 2p6.
  • How many electrons can fit on the second energy level?
    The second energy level can hold up to 8 electrons.
  • Which element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d4?
    Chromium (Cr) has this configuration.
  • What is the electron configuration of Br?
    Bromine: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5.
  • What is the electron configuration for calcium?
    Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • How many sublevels are contained in the second shell (n = 2) of a given atom?
    The second shell contains 2 sublevels: 2s and 2p.
  • How many half-filled orbitals are in a bromine atom?
    Bromine has 1 half-filled orbital in the 4p sublevel.
  • Which electron configuration represents the electrons in an atom of calcium in an excited state?
    An excited state for calcium could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1 4p1.
  • What is the electron configuration for the valence electrons in chlorine?
    Chlorine's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p5.
  • What is the electron configuration of chlorine?
    Chlorine: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5.
  • What is the electron configuration of aluminum?
    Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of B?
    Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.
  • Where are the electrons with the most energy found?
    Electrons with the most energy are found in the outermost energy levels.
  • Which term means the arrangement of electrons in an atom?
    Electron configuration.
  • What is the electron configuration of Ge?
    Germanium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p2.
  • What is the electron configuration for Kr?
    Krypton: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.
  • What is the abbreviated electron configuration of silicon?
    Silicon: [Ne]3s2 3p2.
  • The electron configurations for silicon
    Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2 or [Ne]3s2 3p2.
  • What is the electron configuration for boron?
    Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.
  • Which one of the following species has the electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6?
    Na+, O2-, and F- all have this configuration.
  • What is the electron configuration for beryllium?
    Beryllium: 1s2 2s2.
  • What is the electron configuration for P?
    Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.
  • What is the electron configuration of S?
    Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of Ga?
    Gallium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.
  • Which statement best describes the arrangement of electrons in an atom of fluorine (F)?
    Fluorine has 2 electrons in the first shell and 7 in the second shell.
  • Which of the following electron configurations would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal?
    A configuration ending in p4 or p5, such as 1s2 2s2 2p5 (fluorine).
  • How many electrons can the first shell hold?
    The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons.
  • How many unpaired electrons are in the neon atom?
    Neon has 0 unpaired electrons.
  • What is the electron configuration of Sb?
    Antimony: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p3.
  • Which electron configuration is possible for a nitrogen atom in the excited state?
    An excited state for nitrogen could be 1s2 2s2 2p2 3s1.
  • What is the electron configuration of Sn?
    Tin: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p2.
  • What happens to the energy of an electron as it gets farther from the nucleus?
    The energy of an electron increases as it gets farther from the nucleus.
  • How many electrons are in the 4p orbitals of selenium?
    Selenium has 4 electrons in the 4p orbitals.
  • How many 5d orbitals are there in an atom?
    There are 5 orbitals in the 5d subshell.
  • What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the manganese atom?
    Manganese: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d5.