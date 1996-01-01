The Electron Configuration quiz #4 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the electron configuration for sodium?
Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.What is the electron configuration for Tc?
Technetium: [Kr]5s2 4d5.The atom of which element would have the ground state electron configuration of [Ar] 4s2 3d10?
Zinc (Zn) has this configuration.Which is the correct electron configuration for a nitrogen atom?
Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.What is the electron configuration of a N3- anion?
N3-: 1s2 2s2 2p6.How many electrons can fit on the second energy level?
The second energy level can hold up to 8 electrons.Which element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d4?
Chromium (Cr) has this configuration.What is the electron configuration of Br?
Bromine: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5.What is the electron configuration for calcium?
Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.How many sublevels are contained in the second shell (n = 2) of a given atom?
The second shell contains 2 sublevels: 2s and 2p.How many half-filled orbitals are in a bromine atom?
Bromine has 1 half-filled orbital in the 4p sublevel.Which electron configuration represents the electrons in an atom of calcium in an excited state?
An excited state for calcium could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1 4p1.What is the electron configuration for the valence electrons in chlorine?
Chlorine's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p5.What is the electron configuration of chlorine?
Chlorine: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5.What is the electron configuration of aluminum?
Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.What is the electron configuration of B?
Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.Where are the electrons with the most energy found?
Electrons with the most energy are found in the outermost energy levels.Which term means the arrangement of electrons in an atom?
Electron configuration.What is the electron configuration of Ge?
Germanium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p2.What is the electron configuration for Kr?
Krypton: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.What is the abbreviated electron configuration of silicon?
Silicon: [Ne]3s2 3p2.The electron configurations for silicon
Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2 or [Ne]3s2 3p2.What is the electron configuration for boron?
Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.Which one of the following species has the electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6?
Na+, O2-, and F- all have this configuration.What is the electron configuration for beryllium?
Beryllium: 1s2 2s2.What is the electron configuration for P?
Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.What is the electron configuration of S?
Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.What is the electron configuration of Ga?
Gallium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.Which statement best describes the arrangement of electrons in an atom of fluorine (F)?
Fluorine has 2 electrons in the first shell and 7 in the second shell.Which of the following electron configurations would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal?
A configuration ending in p4 or p5, such as 1s2 2s2 2p5 (fluorine).How many electrons can the first shell hold?
The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons.How many unpaired electrons are in the neon atom?
Neon has 0 unpaired electrons.What is the electron configuration of Sb?
Antimony: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p3.What is the electron configuration of antimony?
Antimony: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p3.Which electron configuration is possible for a nitrogen atom in the excited state?
An excited state for nitrogen could be 1s2 2s2 2p2 3s1.What is the electron configuration of Sn?
Tin: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p2.What happens to the energy of an electron as it gets farther from the nucleus?
The energy of an electron increases as it gets farther from the nucleus.How many electrons are in the 4p orbitals of selenium?
Selenium has 4 electrons in the 4p orbitals.How many 5d orbitals are there in an atom?
There are 5 orbitals in the 5d subshell.What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the manganese atom?
Manganese: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d5.