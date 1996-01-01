The Electron Configuration quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the electron configuration for sodium? Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.

What is the electron configuration for Tc? Technetium: [Kr]5s2 4d5.

The atom of which element would have the ground state electron configuration of [Ar] 4s2 3d10? Zinc (Zn) has this configuration.

Which is the correct electron configuration for a nitrogen atom? Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.

What is the electron configuration of a N3- anion? N3-: 1s2 2s2 2p6.

How many electrons can fit on the second energy level? The second energy level can hold up to 8 electrons.