The Electron Configuration quiz #6 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #6
  • What is the electron configuration of sodium?
    Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.
  • How many electrons can an atom have in its third shell?
    The third shell can hold up to 18 electrons.
  • What is the electron configuration of Cl-?
    Cl-: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.
  • What is the electron configuration for aluminum?
    Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of Mg?
    Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.
  • What is the complete electron configuration for calcium?
    Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • Which of the following is the correct electron configuration for phosphorus?
    Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.
  • What is the electron structure of sodium?
    Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.
  • What is the ground-state electron configuration of sulfur (S)?
    Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of P?
    Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.
  • What is the electron configuration of fluorine?
    Fluorine: 1s2 2s2 2p5.
  • What is the electron configuration of tellurium (Te)?
    Tellurium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of calcium?
    Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • What is the electron configuration for nitrogen?
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • What is the electron configuration of Kr?
    Krypton: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.
  • What is the correct electron configuration for an atom of sodium (Na)?
    Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.
  • How many electrons can the first electron shell hold?
    The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons.
  • What is the electron configuration of indium?
    Indium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p1.
  • What is the electron configuration for tungsten?
    Tungsten: [Xe]4f14 5d4 6s2.
  • What is the electron configuration of hydrogen?
    Hydrogen: 1s1.
  • What is the electron configuration of helium?
    Helium: 1s2.
  • What is the electron configuration of Ca?
    Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • Which notation shown below is the correct orbital notation for boron?
    Boron: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑).
  • What is the electron configuration for a calcium atom?
    Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • What is the electron configuration of tellurium?
    Tellurium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of beryllium?
    Beryllium: 1s2 2s2.
  • What is the electron configuration of iron?
    Iron: [Ar]4s2 3d6.
  • What is the electron configuration of boron?
    Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.
  • What is the shorthand electron configuration for sulfur atom?
    Sulfur: [Ne]3s2 3p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of a copper atom?
    Copper: [Ar]4s1 3d10.
  • How are electrons organized in the electron cloud?
    Electrons are organized in energy levels and sublevels (orbitals) around the nucleus.
  • What is the electron configuration for potassium?
    Potassium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1.
  • Which noble gas would be used for the noble gas configuration of bromine?
    Krypton ([Kr]) is used for bromine's noble gas configuration.
  • How many 6p orbitals exist?
    There are 3 orbitals in the 6p subshell.
  • What is the electron configuration of Ne?
    Neon: 1s2 2s2 2p6.
  • What is the complete electron configuration of a scandium atom?
    Scandium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d1.
  • What is the electron configuration of zirconium?
    Zirconium: [Kr]5s2 4d2.
  • Which noble gas would be used for the noble gas configuration of iodine?
    Krypton ([Kr]) is used for iodine's noble gas configuration.
  • What is the atomic symbol for the noble gas that also has this electron configuration?
    Provide the configuration to identify the noble gas symbol.
  • What is the full electron configuration for Ti?
    Titanium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d2.