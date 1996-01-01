The Electron Configuration quiz #6 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the electron configuration of sodium?
Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.How many electrons can an atom have in its third shell?
The third shell can hold up to 18 electrons.What is the electron configuration of Cl-?
Cl-: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the electron configuration for aluminum?
Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.What is the electron configuration of Mg?
Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.What is the complete electron configuration for calcium?
Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.Which of the following is the correct electron configuration for phosphorus?
Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.What is the electron structure of sodium?
Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.What is the ground-state electron configuration of sulfur (S)?
Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.What is the electron configuration of P?
Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.What is the electron configuration of fluorine?
Fluorine: 1s2 2s2 2p5.What is the electron configuration of tellurium (Te)?
Tellurium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p4.What is the electron configuration of calcium?
Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.What is the electron configuration for nitrogen?
Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.What is the electron configuration of Kr?
Krypton: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.What is the correct electron configuration for an atom of sodium (Na)?
Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.How many electrons can the first electron shell hold?
The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons.What is the electron configuration of indium?
Indium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p1.What is the electron configuration for tungsten?
Tungsten: [Xe]4f14 5d4 6s2.What is the electron configuration of hydrogen?
Hydrogen: 1s1.What is the electron configuration of helium?
Helium: 1s2.What is the electron configuration of Ca?
Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.Which notation shown below is the correct orbital notation for boron?
Boron: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑).What is the electron configuration for a calcium atom?
Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.What is the electron configuration of tellurium?
Tellurium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p4.What is the electron configuration of beryllium?
Beryllium: 1s2 2s2.What is the electron configuration of iron?
Iron: [Ar]4s2 3d6.What is the electron configuration of boron?
Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.What is the shorthand electron configuration for sulfur atom?
Sulfur: [Ne]3s2 3p4.What is the electron configuration of a copper atom?
Copper: [Ar]4s1 3d10.How are electrons organized in the electron cloud?
Electrons are organized in energy levels and sublevels (orbitals) around the nucleus.What is the electron configuration for potassium?
Potassium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1.Which noble gas would be used for the noble gas configuration of bromine?
Krypton ([Kr]) is used for bromine's noble gas configuration.How many 6p orbitals exist?
There are 3 orbitals in the 6p subshell.What is the electron configuration of Ne?
Neon: 1s2 2s2 2p6.What is the complete electron configuration of a scandium atom?
Scandium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d1.What is the electron configuration of zirconium?
Zirconium: [Kr]5s2 4d2.Which noble gas would be used for the noble gas configuration of iodine?
Krypton ([Kr]) is used for iodine's noble gas configuration.What is the atomic symbol for the noble gas that also has this electron configuration?
Provide the configuration to identify the noble gas symbol.What is the full electron configuration for Ti?
Titanium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d2.