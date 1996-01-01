The Electron Configuration quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the electron configuration of sodium? Sodium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1.

How many electrons can an atom have in its third shell? The third shell can hold up to 18 electrons.

What is the electron configuration of Cl-? Cl-: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.

What is the electron configuration for aluminum? Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.

What is the electron configuration of Mg? Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.

What is the complete electron configuration for calcium? Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.