The Electron Configuration quiz #8 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #8
Which is the electronic configuration for oxygen?
Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.What element is designated by the orbital diagram below?
Provide the diagram to identify the element.Which element has the ground state electron configuration [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p5?
Iodine (I) has this configuration.What is the element with an electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8?
Nickel (Ni) has this configuration.What species has the electron configuration [Ar]3d2?
Ti2+ (Titanium ion) has this configuration.Which of the orbital diagrams represent(s) a violation of Hund's rule?
Diagrams with paired electrons in degenerate orbitals before all are half-filled violate Hund's rule.Which one of the following species has the electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6? 1. Na+ 2. O2- 3. F-
All listed ions (Na+, O2-, F-) have this configuration.Which is the noble gas notation for chlorine? [Ne] 4s2 4p5 [Ne] 3s2 3p5 [Ne] 3s2 3p3 [Ne] 3p2 3p5
The correct noble gas notation for chlorine is [Ne]3s2 3p5.What is the electron configuration for helium (He)? 1s1 1s2 1s2 2s1 1s2 2s2
The correct configuration for helium is 1s2.Which is the electron configuration for nobelium (No)? [Rn]7s2 5f14 [Rn]7s2 5f7 [Ne]3s2 3p7 [Xe]6s2 5d1
Nobelium: [Rn]7s2 5f14.What element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2?
Silicon (Si) has this configuration.Which is the electron configuration for lithium? 1s2 2s3 1s2 2s1 1s1 2s2
Lithium: 1s2 2s1.Which diagram shows the correct distribution of electrons in the electron shells of a helium atom?
Helium: 2 electrons in the first shell.How would the electron configuration of nitrogen change to make a stable configuration?
Nitrogen would gain 3 electrons to become 1s2 2s2 2p6 (N3-).Which atom in the ground state has a stable electron configuration?
Noble gases have stable ground state configurations.Which electron configuration represents the electrons in an atom of sulfur in an excited state?
An excited state for sulfur could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3 4s1.Which electron configuration represents an atom in an excited state?
An excited state has electrons in higher energy orbitals than expected.Which electron configuration represents an atom in the excited state?
An excited state configuration has electrons promoted to higher orbitals.Which is the correct electron configuration for boron?
Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.What is the electron configuration of Li+?
Li+: 1s2.What is the electron configuration of cesium?
Cesium: [Xe]6s1.Orbitals are best described as __________.
Regions of space where electrons are likely to be found.Stable electron configurations are likely to contain
Completely filled energy levels.Orbitals are best described as
Regions of probability for finding electrons.An electron domain consists of
A region where electrons are likely to be found, such as an orbital.1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p5 which element is this?
Bromine (Br).According to the Aufbau principle, which of the following sublevels is lowest in energy?
1s is the lowest energy sublevel.The noble-gas notation for tin (Sn) will contain the symbol [Ar], [Kr], [Xe], or [Rn]?
Tin's noble gas notation uses [Kr].The innermost electron shell of an atom can hold up to _____ electrons.
2 electrons.The electron configuration of nitrogen (N) is 1s2 2s2 2p3, 1s2 2s2 2p4, 1s2 2s2 2p5, or 1s2 2s2 2p6?
Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.Iron (Fe): [Ar]4s2 3d6 core electrons valence electrons
Core: [Ar]; Valence: 4s2 3d6.Na+ electron configuration
Na+: 1s2 2s2 2p6.Rubidium electron configuration
Rubidium: [Kr]5s1.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of scandium.
Scandium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d1.Ru2+ electron configuration
Ru2+: [Kr]4d6.Pb electron configuration
Lead: [Xe]4f14 5d10 6s2 6p2.The more _________ an electron has, the further away it can be from the nucleus.
Energy.Oxygen noble gas configuration
Oxygen: [He]2s2 2p4.1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1
Sodium (Na).