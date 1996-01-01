Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration quiz #8 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #8
  • Which is the electronic configuration for oxygen?
    Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.
  • What element is designated by the orbital diagram below?
    Provide the diagram to identify the element.
  • Which element has the ground state electron configuration [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p5?
    Iodine (I) has this configuration.
  • What is the element with an electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8?
    Nickel (Ni) has this configuration.
  • What species has the electron configuration [Ar]3d2?
    Ti2+ (Titanium ion) has this configuration.
  • Which of the orbital diagrams represent(s) a violation of Hund's rule?
    Diagrams with paired electrons in degenerate orbitals before all are half-filled violate Hund's rule.
  • Which one of the following species has the electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6? 1. Na+ 2. O2- 3. F-
    All listed ions (Na+, O2-, F-) have this configuration.
  • Which is the noble gas notation for chlorine? [Ne] 4s2 4p5 [Ne] 3s2 3p5 [Ne] 3s2 3p3 [Ne] 3p2 3p5
    The correct noble gas notation for chlorine is [Ne]3s2 3p5.
  • What is the electron configuration for helium (He)? 1s1 1s2 1s2 2s1 1s2 2s2
    The correct configuration for helium is 1s2.
  • Which is the electron configuration for nobelium (No)? [Rn]7s2 5f14 [Rn]7s2 5f7 [Ne]3s2 3p7 [Xe]6s2 5d1
    Nobelium: [Rn]7s2 5f14.
  • What element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2?
    Silicon (Si) has this configuration.
  • Which is the electron configuration for lithium? 1s2 2s3 1s2 2s1 1s1 2s2
    Lithium: 1s2 2s1.
  • Which diagram shows the correct distribution of electrons in the electron shells of a helium atom?
    Helium: 2 electrons in the first shell.
  • How would the electron configuration of nitrogen change to make a stable configuration?
    Nitrogen would gain 3 electrons to become 1s2 2s2 2p6 (N3-).
  • Which atom in the ground state has a stable electron configuration?
    Noble gases have stable ground state configurations.
  • Which electron configuration represents the electrons in an atom of sulfur in an excited state?
    An excited state for sulfur could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3 4s1.
  • Which electron configuration represents an atom in an excited state?
    An excited state has electrons in higher energy orbitals than expected.
  • Which electron configuration represents an atom in the excited state?
    An excited state configuration has electrons promoted to higher orbitals.
  • Which is the correct electron configuration for boron?
    Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of Li+?
    Li+: 1s2.
  • What is the electron configuration of cesium?
    Cesium: [Xe]6s1.
  • Orbitals are best described as __________.
    Regions of space where electrons are likely to be found.
  • Stable electron configurations are likely to contain
    Completely filled energy levels.
  • Orbitals are best described as
    Regions of probability for finding electrons.
  • An electron domain consists of
    A region where electrons are likely to be found, such as an orbital.
  • 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p5 which element is this?
    Bromine (Br).
  • According to the Aufbau principle, which of the following sublevels is lowest in energy?
    1s is the lowest energy sublevel.
  • The noble-gas notation for tin (Sn) will contain the symbol [Ar], [Kr], [Xe], or [Rn]?
    Tin's noble gas notation uses [Kr].
  • The innermost electron shell of an atom can hold up to _____ electrons.
    2 electrons.
  • The electron configuration of nitrogen (N) is 1s2 2s2 2p3, 1s2 2s2 2p4, 1s2 2s2 2p5, or 1s2 2s2 2p6?
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • Iron (Fe): [Ar]4s2 3d6 core electrons valence electrons
    Core: [Ar]; Valence: 4s2 3d6.
  • Na+ electron configuration
    Na+: 1s2 2s2 2p6.
  • Rubidium electron configuration
    Rubidium: [Kr]5s1.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of scandium.
    Scandium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d1.
  • Ru2+ electron configuration
    Ru2+: [Kr]4d6.
  • Pb electron configuration
    Lead: [Xe]4f14 5d10 6s2 6p2.
  • The more _________ an electron has, the further away it can be from the nucleus.
    Energy.
  • Oxygen noble gas configuration
    Oxygen: [He]2s2 2p4.
  • 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s1
    Sodium (Na).