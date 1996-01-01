The Electron Configuration quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is the electronic configuration for oxygen? Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.

What element is designated by the orbital diagram below? Provide the diagram to identify the element.

Which element has the ground state electron configuration [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p5? Iodine (I) has this configuration.

What is the element with an electron configuration of 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8? Nickel (Ni) has this configuration.

What species has the electron configuration [Ar]3d2? Ti2+ (Titanium ion) has this configuration.

Which of the orbital diagrams represent(s) a violation of Hund's rule? Diagrams with paired electrons in degenerate orbitals before all are half-filled violate Hund's rule.