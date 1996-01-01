Skip to main content
The Ideal Gas Law quiz #1 Flashcards

The Ideal Gas Law quiz #1
  • Which law forms the basis of the ideal gas law?
    The ideal gas law combines Boyle's, Charles's, and Avogadro's laws.
  • Which of these changes most likely results in an increase in the volume of a gas?
    Increasing temperature or decreasing pressure increases the volume of a gas.
  • Under which conditions does the molar volume of a gas decrease?
    Molar volume decreases when pressure increases or temperature decreases.
  • Which correctly defines the molar volume of an ideal gas?
    Molar volume is the volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at a given temperature and pressure.
  • Under what conditions are gases most likely to behave ideally?
    Gases behave most ideally at high temperature and low pressure.
  • The ideal gas law best describes the properties of which of the following gases at 0°C and 1 atm?
    The ideal gas law best describes light, nonpolar gases like helium or nitrogen at 0°C and 1 atm.
  • What is the relationship between pressure and temperature for a gas?
    Pressure is directly proportional to temperature for a fixed volume and amount of gas.
  • How many moles of gas are in a 20 L container with a pressure of 2 atm at a temperature of 400 K?
    n = PV/RT = (2 × 20) / (0.08206 × 400) ≈ 1.22 moles.
  • What is the mass (g) of oxygen in our lungs if we inhale 1.5 liters of O2 at STP?
    At STP, 1 mole occupies 22.4 L. Moles = 1.5/22.4 ≈ 0.067 mol. Mass = 0.067 × 32 g/mol ≈ 2.14 g.
  • Which of the following molecules would exhibit the most ideal behavior?
    Helium (He) would exhibit the most ideal behavior.
  • Which are properties of ideal gases?
    Ideal gases have negligible volume, no intermolecular forces, and perfectly elastic collisions.
  • Why does the pressure inside a container of gas increase if more gas is added to the container?
    Adding more gas increases the number of particles, leading to more collisions and higher pressure.
  • What kind of gas is inside a neon sign?
    Neon signs contain neon gas.
  • Which of the following is the correct expression for Avogadro's law? (k is a constant)
    V/n = k, where V is volume and n is moles.
  • Does the property of negligible intermolecular forces apply to an ideal gas?
    Yes, ideal gases are assumed to have negligible intermolecular forces.
  • Why does an open soda go flat?
    An open soda goes flat because dissolved CO2 gas escapes, reducing pressure and carbonation.
  • The density of an ideal gas is directly proportional to which of the following quantities?
    Density is directly proportional to pressure.
  • Under which conditions of temperature and pressure would a gas behave most like an ideal gas?
    High temperature and low pressure.
  • Which of the following relationships are consistent with the ideal gas law?
    Pressure is directly proportional to temperature and moles, and inversely proportional to volume.
  • Which laws can be combined to form the ideal gas law?
    Boyle's, Charles's, and Avogadro's laws.
  • Why is it important to convert temperature into units of Kelvin before using the ideal gas law?
    Kelvin is an absolute scale; negative temperatures are not possible in gas law calculations.
  • What is true about the relationship between pressure and volume of a gas?
    Pressure and volume are inversely related (Boyle's law).
  • How does the pressure of gas in a closed container compare to the volume of the container?
    Pressure is inversely proportional to volume for a fixed amount and temperature.
  • Which is a common unit for the ideal gas constant R?
    0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K)
  • Which of the following variables is not included in the ideal gas equation?
    Density is not directly included in the ideal gas equation.
  • When must temperature values in gas law calculations be expressed in Kelvin units?
    Always; temperature must be in Kelvin for gas law calculations.
  • Which of the following gases deviates most from ideal behavior?
    Gases with strong intermolecular forces, like water vapor (H2O), deviate most.
  • Under what condition does the volume of the ideal gas approach zero?
    At extremely low temperatures or extremely high pressures.
  • Which of the following statements is true for ideal gases?
    Ideal gases have no intermolecular forces and occupy negligible volume.
  • Which statement best describes Boyle’s law?
    Boyle’s law states that pressure and volume are inversely related for a fixed amount of gas at constant temperature.
  • A balloon is inflated to 7.0 L of volume at STP. How many moles of gas does it contain?
    Moles = 7.0 L / 22.4 L/mol ≈ 0.313 mol.
  • Which of the following ideal gas relationships is illustrated by curve (a)?
    Curve (a) likely illustrates the inverse relationship between pressure and volume (Boyle’s law).
  • Which law can be used to calculate the number of moles of a contained gas?
    The ideal gas law (PV = nRT).
  • Which of these is not a variable in the ideal gas law?
    Mass is not a variable in the ideal gas law.
  • Which one of the following gases would deviate the least from ideal gas behavior?
    Helium (He) would deviate the least.
  • What is the formula for Boyle's law?
    P1V1 = P2V2
  • Which sequence describes the result of increasing the number of gas particles in a container?
    Increasing particles increases pressure if volume and temperature are constant.
  • How does the pressure change if you heat a gas enclosed in a rigid container?
    Pressure increases as temperature increases.