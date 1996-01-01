The Ideal Gas Law quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which law forms the basis of the ideal gas law? The ideal gas law combines Boyle's, Charles's, and Avogadro's laws.

Which of these changes most likely results in an increase in the volume of a gas? Increasing temperature or decreasing pressure increases the volume of a gas.

Under which conditions does the molar volume of a gas decrease? Molar volume decreases when pressure increases or temperature decreases.

Which correctly defines the molar volume of an ideal gas? Molar volume is the volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at a given temperature and pressure.

Under what conditions are gases most likely to behave ideally? Gases behave most ideally at high temperature and low pressure.

The ideal gas law best describes the properties of which of the following gases at 0°C and 1 atm? The ideal gas law best describes light, nonpolar gases like helium or nitrogen at 0°C and 1 atm.