The Ideal Gas Law quiz #1 Flashcards
The Ideal Gas Law quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which law forms the basis of the ideal gas law?
The ideal gas law combines Boyle's, Charles's, and Avogadro's laws.Which of these changes most likely results in an increase in the volume of a gas?
Increasing temperature or decreasing pressure increases the volume of a gas.Under which conditions does the molar volume of a gas decrease?
Molar volume decreases when pressure increases or temperature decreases.Which correctly defines the molar volume of an ideal gas?
Molar volume is the volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at a given temperature and pressure.Under what conditions are gases most likely to behave ideally?
Gases behave most ideally at high temperature and low pressure.The ideal gas law best describes the properties of which of the following gases at 0°C and 1 atm?
The ideal gas law best describes light, nonpolar gases like helium or nitrogen at 0°C and 1 atm.What is the relationship between pressure and temperature for a gas?
Pressure is directly proportional to temperature for a fixed volume and amount of gas.How many moles of gas are in a 20 L container with a pressure of 2 atm at a temperature of 400 K?
n = PV/RT = (2 × 20) / (0.08206 × 400) ≈ 1.22 moles.What is the mass (g) of oxygen in our lungs if we inhale 1.5 liters of O2 at STP?
At STP, 1 mole occupies 22.4 L. Moles = 1.5/22.4 ≈ 0.067 mol. Mass = 0.067 × 32 g/mol ≈ 2.14 g.Which of the following molecules would exhibit the most ideal behavior?
Helium (He) would exhibit the most ideal behavior.Which are properties of ideal gases?
Ideal gases have negligible volume, no intermolecular forces, and perfectly elastic collisions.Why does the pressure inside a container of gas increase if more gas is added to the container?
Adding more gas increases the number of particles, leading to more collisions and higher pressure.What kind of gas is inside a neon sign?
Neon signs contain neon gas.Does gas have mass?
Yes, gases have mass.Which of the following is the correct expression for Avogadro's law? (k is a constant)
V/n = k, where V is volume and n is moles.Does the property of negligible intermolecular forces apply to an ideal gas?
Yes, ideal gases are assumed to have negligible intermolecular forces.Why does an open soda go flat?
An open soda goes flat because dissolved CO2 gas escapes, reducing pressure and carbonation.The density of an ideal gas is directly proportional to which of the following quantities?
Density is directly proportional to pressure.Under which conditions of temperature and pressure would a gas behave most like an ideal gas?
High temperature and low pressure.Which of the following relationships are consistent with the ideal gas law?
Pressure is directly proportional to temperature and moles, and inversely proportional to volume.Which laws can be combined to form the ideal gas law?
Boyle's, Charles's, and Avogadro's laws.Why is it important to convert temperature into units of Kelvin before using the ideal gas law?
Kelvin is an absolute scale; negative temperatures are not possible in gas law calculations.What is true about the relationship between pressure and volume of a gas?
Pressure and volume are inversely related (Boyle's law).How does the pressure of gas in a closed container compare to the volume of the container?
Pressure is inversely proportional to volume for a fixed amount and temperature.Do gases have mass?
Yes, gases have mass.Which is a common unit for the ideal gas constant R?
0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K)Which of the following variables is not included in the ideal gas equation?
Density is not directly included in the ideal gas equation.When must temperature values in gas law calculations be expressed in Kelvin units?
Always; temperature must be in Kelvin for gas law calculations.Which of the following gases deviates most from ideal behavior?
Gases with strong intermolecular forces, like water vapor (H2O), deviate most.Under what condition does the volume of the ideal gas approach zero?
At extremely low temperatures or extremely high pressures.Which of the following statements is true for ideal gases?
Ideal gases have no intermolecular forces and occupy negligible volume.Which statement best describes Boyle’s law?
Boyle’s law states that pressure and volume are inversely related for a fixed amount of gas at constant temperature.A balloon is inflated to 7.0 L of volume at STP. How many moles of gas does it contain?
Moles = 7.0 L / 22.4 L/mol ≈ 0.313 mol.Which of the following ideal gas relationships is illustrated by curve (a)?
Curve (a) likely illustrates the inverse relationship between pressure and volume (Boyle’s law).Which law can be used to calculate the number of moles of a contained gas?
The ideal gas law (PV = nRT).Which of these is not a variable in the ideal gas law?
Mass is not a variable in the ideal gas law.Which one of the following gases would deviate the least from ideal gas behavior?
Helium (He) would deviate the least.What is the formula for Boyle's law?
P1V1 = P2V2Which sequence describes the result of increasing the number of gas particles in a container?
Increasing particles increases pressure if volume and temperature are constant.How does the pressure change if you heat a gas enclosed in a rigid container?
Pressure increases as temperature increases.