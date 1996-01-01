The Ideal Gas Law quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

By what factor does the gas temperature change if the volume and pressure are both doubled? If both volume and pressure are doubled, temperature increases by a factor of four (T2 = 4T1).

What is the pressure of the gas after it is compressed and cooled? Pressure decreases if temperature decreases and volume decreases, but exact value requires calculation using PV = nRT.

Which equation agrees with the ideal gas law? PV = nRT

Which statement can best be concluded from the ideal gas law? Pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of gas are all interrelated.

How many moles of oxygen (O2) are present in 33.6 L of the gas at 1 atm and 0°C? Moles = 33.6 L / 22.4 L/mol = 1.5 mol.

At 600 K, how many moles of gas are in a 1.00 L cylinder at atmospheric pressure? n = PV/RT = (1 × 1) / (0.08206 × 600) ≈ 0.0203 mol.