The Ideal Gas Law quiz #2 Flashcards

The Ideal Gas Law quiz #2
  • By what factor does the gas temperature change if the volume and pressure are both doubled?
    If both volume and pressure are doubled, temperature increases by a factor of four (T2 = 4T1).
  • What is the pressure of the gas after it is compressed and cooled?
    Pressure decreases if temperature decreases and volume decreases, but exact value requires calculation using PV = nRT.
  • Which equation agrees with the ideal gas law?
    PV = nRT
  • Which statement can best be concluded from the ideal gas law?
    Pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of gas are all interrelated.
  • How many moles of oxygen (O2) are present in 33.6 L of the gas at 1 atm and 0°C?
    Moles = 33.6 L / 22.4 L/mol = 1.5 mol.
  • At 600 K, how many moles of gas are in a 1.00 L cylinder at atmospheric pressure?
    n = PV/RT = (1 × 1) / (0.08206 × 600) ≈ 0.0203 mol.
  • Which of the following would behave the most like an ideal gas when confined to a 5.0 L container?
    Helium (He) would behave most ideally.
  • How many moles of chlorine gas at 110°C and 28.0 atm would occupy a vessel of 15.0 L?
    Convert 110°C to K: 383 K. n = PV/RT = (28 × 15) / (0.08206 × 383) ≈ 13.4 mol.
  • What quantity in moles of chlorine gas at 120.0°C and 33.3 atm would occupy a vessel of 12.0 L?
    Convert 120°C to K: 393 K. n = (33.3 × 12) / (0.08206 × 393) ≈ 12.3 mol.
  • Assume Patm = 1.00 atm. What is the gas pressure Pgas if the liquid level is equal inside and outside?
    Pgas = Patm = 1.00 atm.
  • What is the mass of 8.55 L of phosphine gas (PH3) at STP? Round to 3 significant figures.
    Moles = 8.55/22.4 ≈ 0.382 mol. Mass = 0.382 × 34.0 g/mol ≈ 13.0 g.
  • What is the pressure in a 5.80 L container that has 0.545 moles of oxygen gas at 22.0°C?
    Convert 22°C to K: 295 K. P = nRT/V = (0.545 × 0.08206 × 295) / 5.80 ≈ 2.27 atm.
  • What is the temperature (in K) of 0.300 mole of neon in a 2.00 L vessel at 4.68 atm?
    T = PV/nR = (4.68 × 2.00) / (0.300 × 0.08206) ≈ 380 K.
  • How many molecules of N2 are in a 400.0 mL container at 780 mm Hg and 135°C?
    Convert 400 mL to 0.400 L, 780 mm Hg to 1.03 atm, 135°C to 408 K. n = PV/RT = (1.03 × 0.400) / (0.08206 × 408) ≈ 0.0125 mol. Molecules = 0.0125 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 7.53×10^21.
  • How many moles of CO are contained in a 5.00 L tank at 155°C and 2.80 atm?
    Convert 155°C to 428 K. n = (2.80 × 5.00) / (0.08206 × 428) ≈ 0.396 mol.
  • What is the pressure in a 9.00 L tank with 75.1 grams of fluorine gas at 355 K?
    Moles = 75.1/38.0 ≈ 1.98 mol. P = nRT/V = (1.98 × 0.08206 × 355) / 9.00 ≈ 6.41 atm.
  • What pressure will be exerted by 1.5 moles of neon gas occupying 5.0 L at 273 K?
    P = nRT/V = (1.5 × 0.08206 × 273) / 5.0 ≈ 6.72 atm.
  • How many molecules of O2 occupy a volume of 1.0 L at 65°C and 778 mm Hg?
    65°C = 338 K, 778 mm Hg = 1.02 atm. n = (1.02 × 1.0) / (0.08206 × 338) ≈ 0.0364 mol. Molecules = 0.0364 × 6.022×10^23 ≈ 2.19×10^22.
  • What is the volume of 0.200 mol of an ideal gas at 200 kPa and 400 K?
    Convert 200 kPa to 1.97 atm. V = nRT/P = (0.200 × 0.08206 × 400) / 1.97 ≈ 3.33 L.
  • What volume would be occupied by two moles of propane gas using the ideal gas law at STP?
    At STP, 1 mole = 22.4 L. Two moles = 44.8 L.
  • How many moles of gas are present if P = 11 atm, V = 1 L, T = 273 K?
    n = PV/RT = (11 × 1) / (0.08206 × 273) ≈ 0.492 mol.
  • Which statement best describes the gas in a scuba tank?
    The gas in a scuba tank is under high pressure, allowing more moles to be stored in a small volume.
  • If a gas has a volume of 750 L at 298 K and 1 atm, how many moles are present?
    n = PV/RT = (1 × 750) / (0.08206 × 298) ≈ 30.7 mol.
  • A fixed container containing an ideal gas is heated. The pressure of the gas increases because
    Heating increases kinetic energy, causing more frequent and forceful collisions with the container walls.
  • A sample of O2 occupies 75 L at STP. How many moles are present?
    Moles = 75 / 22.4 ≈ 3.35 mol.
  • A real gas will behave most like an ideal gas under conditions of ________.
    High temperature and low pressure.
  • How many moles of a gas sample are in a 5.0 L container at 373 K and 203 kPa?
    203 kPa = 2.00 atm. n = (2.00 × 5.0) / (0.08206 × 373) ≈ 0.326 mol.
  • The amount of gas that occupies 60.82 L at 31.0°C and 367 mm Hg is ________ mol.
    31°C = 304 K, 367 mm Hg = 0.483 atm. n = (0.483 × 60.82) / (0.08206 × 304) ≈ 1.20 mol.
  • Calculate the volume occupied by 2.0 moles of an ideal gas at 25°C and 380 mm Hg.
    25°C = 298 K, 380 mm Hg = 0.5 atm. V = nRT/P = (2.0 × 0.08206 × 298) / 0.5 ≈ 97.7 L.
  • If 50.75 g of a gas occupies 10.0 L at STP, 129.3 g of the gas will occupy ________ L at STP.
    Ratio: (129.3/50.75) × 10.0 = 25.5 L.
  • An 80 g sample of a gas was heated from 25°C to 225°C at constant volume. What happens to the pressure?
    Pressure increases as temperature increases.
  • Which describes the volume of 1 mole of gas at STP?
    1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 L at STP.
  • Nitrogen will behave most like an ideal gas under what conditions?
    High temperature and low pressure.
  • The pressure of a sample of CH4 gas (6.022 g) in a 30.0 L vessel at 402 K is ________ atm.
    Moles = 6.022/16.0 = 0.376 mol. P = nRT/V = (0.376 × 0.08206 × 402) / 30.0 ≈ 0.414 atm.
  • Avogadro's law states that at a given temperature and pressure, what quantity is constant?
    The ratio of volume to moles (V/n) is constant.
  • If a sealed, rigid container's pressure is doubled, what will happen to temperature?
    Temperature will also double.
  • What is the pressure, in atm, in a 4.00 L tank with 6.65 moles of nitrogen at 69.6°C?
    69.6°C = 342.8 K. P = nRT/V = (6.65 × 0.08206 × 342.8) / 4.00 ≈ 46.9 atm.
  • A gas contained within a piston-cylinder assembly is compressed at constant temperature. What happens to pressure?
    Pressure increases as volume decreases.
  • What is the value and units of the ideal gas law constant R used in calculations?
    R = 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K)
  • A sample of gas expands from 1.0 m^3 to 4.0 m^3 at constant temperature. What happens to pressure?
    Pressure decreases to one-fourth its original value.