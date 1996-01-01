The pH Scale quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12
What is the range of pH values in a basic solution?
A basic solution has a pH greater than 7, typically up to 14 under standard conditions.What does it mean to have a neutral pH?
A neutral pH means the solution has a pH of 7, where the concentrations of H+ and OH- ions are equal.According to the pH scale, how are solutions classified as acidic, neutral, or basic?
On the pH scale, solutions with pH less than 7 are acidic, pH equal to 7 is neutral, and pH greater than 7 is basic.What is the value of Kw at 25 °C?
At 25 °C, the value of Kw (the ion product of water) is 1.0 × 10⁻¹⁴.Why does the pH scale generally range from 0 to 14 in aqueous solutions?
The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 in aqueous solutions at 25 °C because this corresponds to the range of H+ concentrations possible in water, based on the ion product constant of water (Kw).Which substances are on the basic side of the pH scale?
Substances with a pH greater than 7, such as ammonia or bleach, are on the basic side of the pH scale.What does the pH scale indicate?
The pH scale indicates the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.On the pH scale, what does a value above 7 represent?
A pH value above 7 represents a basic (alkaline) solution.What does the pH scale measure?
The pH scale measures the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in an aqueous solution.On the pH scale, numbers less than 7 indicate a(n):
Numbers less than 7 on the pH scale indicate an acidic solution.The pH scale is mainly used for what purpose in chemistry?
The pH scale is mainly used to classify and quantify the acidity or basicity of aqueous solutions.The pH scale is a mathematical indicator of the:
The pH scale is a mathematical indicator of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution.