The pH Scale quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the range of pH values in a basic solution? A basic solution has a pH greater than 7, typically up to 14 under standard conditions.

What does it mean to have a neutral pH? A neutral pH means the solution has a pH of 7, where the concentrations of H+ and OH- ions are equal.

According to the pH scale, how are solutions classified as acidic, neutral, or basic? On the pH scale, solutions with pH less than 7 are acidic, pH equal to 7 is neutral, and pH greater than 7 is basic.

What is the value of Kw at 25 °C? At 25 °C, the value of Kw (the ion product of water) is 1.0 × 10⁻¹⁴.

Why does the pH scale generally range from 0 to 14 in aqueous solutions? The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 in aqueous solutions at 25 °C because this corresponds to the range of H+ concentrations possible in water, based on the ion product constant of water (Kw).

Which substances are on the basic side of the pH scale? Substances with a pH greater than 7, such as ammonia or bleach, are on the basic side of the pH scale.