The pH Scale quiz #1 Flashcards

The pH Scale quiz #1
  • What is the range of pH values in a basic solution?
    A basic solution has a pH greater than 7, typically up to 14 under standard conditions.
  • What does it mean to have a neutral pH?
    A neutral pH means the solution has a pH of 7, where the concentrations of H+ and OH- ions are equal.
  • According to the pH scale, how are solutions classified as acidic, neutral, or basic?
    On the pH scale, solutions with pH less than 7 are acidic, pH equal to 7 is neutral, and pH greater than 7 is basic.
  • What is the value of Kw at 25 °C?
    At 25 °C, the value of Kw (the ion product of water) is 1.0 × 10⁻¹⁴.
  • Why does the pH scale generally range from 0 to 14 in aqueous solutions?
    The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 in aqueous solutions at 25 °C because this corresponds to the range of H+ concentrations possible in water, based on the ion product constant of water (Kw).
  • Which substances are on the basic side of the pH scale?
    Substances with a pH greater than 7, such as ammonia or bleach, are on the basic side of the pH scale.
  • What does the pH scale indicate?
    The pH scale indicates the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.
  • On the pH scale, what does a value above 7 represent?
    A pH value above 7 represents a basic (alkaline) solution.
  • What does the pH scale measure?
    The pH scale measures the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in an aqueous solution.
  • On the pH scale, numbers less than 7 indicate a(n):
    Numbers less than 7 on the pH scale indicate an acidic solution.
  • The pH scale is mainly used for what purpose in chemistry?
    The pH scale is mainly used to classify and quantify the acidity or basicity of aqueous solutions.
  • The pH scale is a mathematical indicator of the:
    The pH scale is a mathematical indicator of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution.