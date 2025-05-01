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Thermal Equilibrium quiz

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  • What is thermal equilibrium?
    Thermal equilibrium is when two substances in physical contact reach the same temperature and stop exchanging thermal energy.
  • What happens to heat transfer when thermal equilibrium is reached?
    Heat transfer ceases because both substances are at the same temperature.
  • In the example of a heated metal cube placed in water, which object loses heat?
    The heated metal cube loses heat, indicated by a negative Q.
  • What is the sign of Q for the object absorbing heat?
    The object absorbing heat has a positive Q.
  • What equation represents the heat lost and gained at thermal equilibrium?
    The equation is negative Q (hotter object) equals positive Q (colder object).
  • What is the formula for calculating heat (Q)?
    Q = m c ΔT, where m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
  • How does heat transfer direction relate to temperature difference?
    Heat always moves from the hotter object to the colder object.
  • What happens to the temperature of both objects at thermal equilibrium?
    Both objects reach the same temperature.
  • What must be considered in non-ideal thermal equilibrium situations?
    The calorimeter or container may absorb some heat, so its heat must be included in calculations.
  • How does the heat equation change when the calorimeter absorbs heat?
    The equation becomes negative Q (object) = positive Q (water) + Q (calorimeter).
  • What is the role of the calorimeter in thermal equilibrium experiments?
    The calorimeter absorbs some heat, affecting the total heat exchange.
  • What does the first law of thermodynamics state about energy exchange at equilibrium?
    At equilibrium, energy exchange stops because both substances have equal temperatures.
  • What is the significance of the negative and positive signs in Q?
    Negative Q indicates heat loss, while positive Q indicates heat gain.
  • When can you ignore the heat absorbed by the container in calculations?
    You can ignore it in ideal thermal equilibrium situations where only the solvent and object exchange heat.
  • Why is understanding thermal equilibrium important in physical systems?
    It helps explain energy transfer and the approach to thermal balance in physical systems.