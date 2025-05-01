What is thermal equilibrium? Thermal equilibrium is when two substances in physical contact reach the same temperature and stop exchanging thermal energy.

What happens to heat transfer when thermal equilibrium is reached? Heat transfer ceases because both substances are at the same temperature.

In the example of a heated metal cube placed in water, which object loses heat? The heated metal cube loses heat, indicated by a negative Q.

What is the sign of Q for the object absorbing heat? The object absorbing heat has a positive Q.

What equation represents the heat lost and gained at thermal equilibrium? The equation is negative Q (hotter object) equals positive Q (colder object).

What is the formula for calculating heat (Q)? Q = m c ΔT, where m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.