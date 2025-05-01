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What is thermal equilibrium? Thermal equilibrium is when two substances in physical contact reach the same temperature and stop exchanging thermal energy. What happens to heat transfer when thermal equilibrium is reached? Heat transfer ceases because both substances are at the same temperature. In the example of a heated metal cube placed in water, which object loses heat? The heated metal cube loses heat, indicated by a negative Q. What is the sign of Q for the object absorbing heat? The object absorbing heat has a positive Q. What equation represents the heat lost and gained at thermal equilibrium? The equation is negative Q (hotter object) equals positive Q (colder object). What is the formula for calculating heat (Q)? Q = m c ΔT, where m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. How does heat transfer direction relate to temperature difference? Heat always moves from the hotter object to the colder object. What happens to the temperature of both objects at thermal equilibrium? Both objects reach the same temperature. What must be considered in non-ideal thermal equilibrium situations? The calorimeter or container may absorb some heat, so its heat must be included in calculations. How does the heat equation change when the calorimeter absorbs heat? The equation becomes negative Q (object) = positive Q (water) + Q (calorimeter). What is the role of the calorimeter in thermal equilibrium experiments? The calorimeter absorbs some heat, affecting the total heat exchange. What does the first law of thermodynamics state about energy exchange at equilibrium? At equilibrium, energy exchange stops because both substances have equal temperatures. What is the significance of the negative and positive signs in Q? Negative Q indicates heat loss, while positive Q indicates heat gain. When can you ignore the heat absorbed by the container in calculations? You can ignore it in ideal thermal equilibrium situations where only the solvent and object exchange heat. Why is understanding thermal equilibrium important in physical systems? It helps explain energy transfer and the approach to thermal balance in physical systems.
Thermal Equilibrium quiz
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