What does a thermochemical equation include that a regular balanced chemical equation does not? A thermochemical equation includes the enthalpy change of reaction (ΔHrxn) alongside the balanced chemical equation.

What does ΔHrxn represent in a thermochemical equation? ΔHrxn represents the enthalpy change, or the heat absorbed or released, during a chemical reaction.

What is the main purpose of a thermochemical stoichiometric chart? It helps convert between different quantities (like moles, grams, or molecules) and the associated enthalpy change in a reaction.

In thermochemical equations, what key comparison is made instead of just mole-to-mole? A delta H to mole comparison is made, relating enthalpy change to the amount of substance.

How do you use the coefficients in a balanced thermochemical equation? The coefficients are used to perform mole-to-mole comparisons between reactants and products.

What is the 'jump' in a thermochemical stoichiometric chart? The 'jump' refers to moving from moles of a known substance to moles of an unknown substance using the balanced equation.