Thermochemical Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

For the freezing of water: H2O(l) → H2O(s), what are the signs of ΔH and ΔS? ΔH is negative (exothermic, heat released), and ΔS is negative (entropy decreases as liquid becomes solid).

Which one of the following reactions would produce the largest amount of heat per mole of hydrogen? The reaction with the most negative ΔHrxn value per mole of H2 produces the largest amount of heat per mole of hydrogen.

What is required for a correctly written thermochemical equation? A correctly written thermochemical equation must be balanced and include the physical states of all reactants and products, along with the enthalpy change (ΔHrxn) for the reaction.

Which of the following statements regarding enthalpy is false? A false statement would be: 'Enthalpy change depends on the path taken between reactants and products.' (Enthalpy is a state function and only depends on initial and final states.)

For which phase changes would q > 0? q > 0 (heat absorbed) for melting (fusion), vaporization, and sublimation.

The ΔHrxn of formation of carbon dioxide is negative. Which statement is true? The formation of CO2 from its elements is exothermic; heat is released during the reaction.