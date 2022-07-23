Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 6a
Chapter 10, Problem 6a

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, what is the distribution of atoms in each container?
Diagram showing gas containers in a setup for studying effusion in gases.

Verified Solution

Gas Laws

Gas laws describe the behavior of gases under various conditions of temperature, pressure, and volume. Key laws include Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Avogadro's Law, which collectively explain how gas volume changes with pressure and temperature. Understanding these laws is essential for predicting how gases will behave when allowed to mix or expand in a given system.
Combined Gas Law

Effusion and Diffusion

Effusion is the process by which gas molecules escape from a container through a small opening, while diffusion refers to the mixing of gas molecules due to their random motion. Graham's Law of Effusion states that the rate of effusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass. These concepts are crucial for understanding how gases will distribute themselves in the containers after the valves are opened.
Effusion vs Diffusion

Kinetic Molecular Theory

The Kinetic Molecular Theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of particle motion. It posits that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their collisions with container walls create pressure. This theory helps to understand how temperature affects the speed of gas particles and, consequently, the distribution of gases in the containers when mixed.
Kinetic Molecular Theory
You have a sample of gas in a container with a movable piston, such as the one in the drawing. (b) Redraw the container to show what it might look like if the external pressure on the piston is increased from 101.3 kPa to 202.7 kPa while the temperature is kept constant.

Consider the sample of gas depicted here. What would the drawing look like if the volume and temperature remained constant while you removed enough of the gas to decrease the pressure by a factor of 2? (a) It would contain the same number of molecules. (b) It would contain half as many molecules. (c) It would contain twice as many molecules. (d) There is insufficient data to say.

Imagine that the reaction 2 CO1g2 + O21g2¡2 CO21g2 occurs in a container that has a piston that moves to maintain a constant pressure when the reaction occurs at constant temperature. Which of the following statements describes how the volume of the container changes due to the reaction: (a) the volume increases by 50%, (b) the volume increases by 33%, (c) the volume remains constant, (d) the volume decreases by 33%, (e) the volume decreases by 50%.

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube. Assume that the containers are of equal volume and ignore the volume of the connecting tube. Which gas has the greater partial pressure after the valves are opened?

Consider the following graph. (a) If curves A and B refer to two different gases, He and O2, at the same temperature, which curve corresponds to He?

Consider the following graph. (b) If A and B refer to the same gas at two different temperatures, which represents the higher temperature?

