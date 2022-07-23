Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 6b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 6b

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube. Assume that the containers are of equal volume and ignore the volume of the connecting tube. Which gas has the greater partial pressure after the valves are opened?

Illustration of two gas containers with green and brown particles, showing partial pressure concept.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the experimental setup depicted in the following diagram shows two gas cylinders of equal volume connected to each other with an empty tube and a stop cock. Which gas will have a greater partial pressure after the stop cock is open and the gasses are allowed to mix. So we are going to assume that the gasses are ideal and that they are mixing uniformly. Since the two containers have equal volumes, the partial pressure of gasses will depend upon the number of gas molecules. The grain has a higher number of molecules, as we can see depicted in the picture, so it will have the higher partial pressure. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the sample of gas depicted here. What would the drawing look like if the volume and temperature remained constant while you removed enough of the gas to decrease the pressure by a factor of 2? (a) It would contain the same number of molecules. (b) It would contain half as many molecules. (c) It would contain twice as many molecules. (d) There is insufficient data to say.

949
views
Textbook Question

Imagine that the reaction 2 CO1g2 + O21g2¡2 CO21g2 occurs in a container that has a piston that moves to maintain a constant pressure when the reaction occurs at constant temperature. Which of the following statements describes how the volume of the container changes due to the reaction: (a) the volume increases by 50%, (b) the volume increases by 33%, (c) the volume remains constant, (d) the volume decreases by 33%, (e) the volume decreases by 50%.

620
views
Textbook Question

The apparatus shown here has two gas-filled containers and one empty container, all attached to a hollow horizontal tube. When the valves are opened and the gases are allowed to mix at constant temperature, what is the distribution of atoms in each container?

465
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following graph. (a) If curves A and B refer to two different gases, He and O2, at the same temperature, which curve corresponds to He?

599
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following graph. (b) If A and B refer to the same gas at two different temperatures, which represents the higher temperature?

333
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following graph. (c) For each curve, which speed is highest: the most probable speed, the root-mean-square speed, or the average speed?

534
views