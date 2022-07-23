Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 83
Chapter 10, Problem 83

Which one or more of the following statements are true? (a) O2 will effuse faster than Cl2. (b) Effusion and diffusion are different names for the same process. (c) Perfume molecules travel to your nose by the process of effusion. (d) The higher the density of a gas, the shorter the mean free path.

Welcome back everyone identify which of the given statements is false. We have two terms at a quick glance, looking in our answer choices. The first being diffusion, the second being a fusion. Let's begin by defining these terms. So starting off with a fusion recall that it describes the movement of a gas where if we have a container that contains our gas inside a fusion is the process at which the gas travels through an opening to exit its container. Next we have diffusion. So in this scenario, well, imagine a container of perfume and inside of our bottle, we have our perfume liquid in which we have a high concentration of the perfume. But when we spray our perfume bottle and the perfume particles leave the bottle into the environment. We have a lower concentration of the perfume. And so that would just ultimately sum up the process of diffusion. So let's look at our answer choices to see what is false. Looking at statement one, it says the molecules from food responsible for its smell travel to your nose by the process of diffusion. So for scenario one, we have a plate of food and we have someone's nose right above the plate. So the smell of the food particles traveling up to the person's nose would have a much lower concentration of the food smell in comparison to directly on the plate, where we have a high concentration of the smell of the food. And so we would agree that that matches up with what we described for the definition of diffusion. So we would actually consider statement one a true statement. So we'll rule it out since we only want to select the false statement for our answer. Moving on to statement two, it says that flooring gas will a fuse faster than krypton. So we should recall that the lower the molecular weight of our gas the higher that influences our rate of effusion. And so in this case we want to consider our periodic tables with the molecular weights of flooring gas and krypton. Our noble gas recall that flooring is represented as F sub two And has a molecular weight equal to approximately 36 atomic mass units. This is much less than our molecular weight of Krypton, which equals a value of 83.80 atomic mass units. And so because flooring gas does have the lower molecular weight, we would say that therefore flooring gas diffuses faster and this statement is therefore a true statement. So we will rule it out from our choices. Moving onto statement three, the higher the molar mass, the higher the effusion rate. We just defined that the lower the molar mass or molecular weight, the higher the infusion rate. So we would we would Label Statement three as a false statement, meaning that it's a good prospect for an anti choice will highlight it for now. Now moving onto statement for effusion and diffusion are different processes. We definitely defined the two definitions for our terms A fusion is just the movement of gas through an opening diffusion is the movement of gas from a high concentration to a lower concentration. And so we do see that those are different terms or definitions rather. So we would agree that statement for is also a true statement. And lastly we have statement five heavier molecules take more time to defuse above. We defined the lower the molecular weight, the higher the rate of effusion. We would see this as also a true statement. So we would also rule out choices four and five, meaning the only correct choice to complete this example is statement three, the higher the molar mass to hire the effusion rate, which is false. So this will be our final answer to complete this example. I hope this was helpful and let us know if you have any questions.
