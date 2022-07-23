Chapter 10, Problem 84

At constant pressure, the mean free path 1l2 of a gas molecule is directly proportional to temperature. At constant temperature, l is inversely proportional to pressure. If you compare two different gas molecules at the same temperature and pressure, l is inversely proportional to the square of the diameter of the gas molecules. Put these facts together to create a formula for the mean free path of a gas molecule with a proportionality constant (call it Rmfp, like the ideal-gas constant) and define units for Rmfp.

