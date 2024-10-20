Problem 13

Which of these statements about the common-ion effect is most correct? (a) The solubility of a salt MA is decreased in a solution that already contains either M+ or A-. (b) Common ions alter the equilibrium constant for the reaction of an ionic solid with water. (c) The common-ion effect does not apply to unusual ions like SO32 - . (d) The solubility of a salt MA is affected equally by the addition of either A- or a noncommon ion.