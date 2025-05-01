pH and its Relationship to Buffer Capacity

The pH of a buffer solution is determined by the ratio of the concentrations of the weak acid and its conjugate base. When an acid or base is added, the buffer's capacity to maintain pH depends on the relative amounts of HA and A-. A situation where the concentrations of HA and A- are equal allows the buffer to effectively neutralize added acids or bases, but extreme changes can lead to a failure in buffering capacity.