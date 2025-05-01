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Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 4c
Chapter 17, Problem 4c

The following diagram represents a buffer composed of equal concentrations of a weak acid, HA, and its conjugate base, A-. The heights of the columns are proportional to the concentrations of the components of the buffer. (c) Which of the three represents a situation that cannot arise from the addition of either an acid or a base? [Section 17.2]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the buffer system: a weak acid (HA) and its conjugate base (A-).
Understand that a buffer resists changes in pH upon the addition of small amounts of acid or base.
Recognize that the buffer capacity is optimal when the concentrations of HA and A- are equal.
Consider the effect of adding a strong acid: it will increase the concentration of HA and decrease the concentration of A-.
Consider the effect of adding a strong base: it will increase the concentration of A- and decrease the concentration of HA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions

A buffer solution is a system that resists changes in pH upon the addition of small amounts of acid or base. It typically consists of a weak acid and its conjugate base in equilibrium, allowing it to neutralize added acids or bases. This property is crucial for maintaining stable pH levels in various chemical and biological processes.
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Buffer Solutions

Weak Acids and Conjugate Bases

Weak acids partially dissociate in solution, establishing an equilibrium between the undissociated acid (HA) and its ions (H+ and A-). The conjugate base (A-) can react with added acids, while the weak acid can react with added bases, making the buffer effective in maintaining pH. Understanding this equilibrium is essential for analyzing buffer behavior.

pH and its Relationship to Buffer Capacity

The pH of a buffer solution is determined by the ratio of the concentrations of the weak acid and its conjugate base. When an acid or base is added, the buffer's capacity to maintain pH depends on the relative amounts of HA and A-. A situation where the concentrations of HA and A- are equal allows the buffer to effectively neutralize added acids or bases, but extreme changes can lead to a failure in buffering capacity.
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Buffer Capacity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following descriptions of titration curves with the diagrams: (a) strong acid added to strong base. [Section 17.3]

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Textbook Question

The following figure represents solutions at various stages of the titration of a weak acid, HA, with NaOH. (The Na+ ions and water molecules have been omitted for clarity.) To which of the following regions of the titration curve does each drawing correspond: (b) after addition of NaOH but before the equivalence point? [Section 17.3]

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Textbook Question

The beaker on the right contains 0.1 M acetic acid solution with methyl orange as an indicator. The beaker on the left contains a mixture of 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.1 M sodium acetate with methyl orange. (a) Using Figures 16.8 and 16.9, which solution has a higher pH?

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Textbook Question

The following diagram represents a buffer composed of equal concentrations of a weak acid, HA, and its conjugate base, A-. The heights of the columns are proportional to the concentrations of the components of the buffer. (a) Which of the three drawings, (1), (2), or (3), represents the buffer after the addition of a strong acid? [Section 17.2]

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Textbook Question

The beaker on the right contains 0.1 M acetic acid solution with methyl orange as an indicator. The beaker on the left contains a mixture of 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.1 M sodium acetate with methyl orange. (b) Which solution is better able to maintain its pH when small amounts of NaOH are added? Explain. [Sections 17.1 and 17.2]

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