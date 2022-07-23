Match the following descriptions of titration curves with the diagrams: (a) strong acid added to strong base. [Section 17.3]
Match the following descriptions of titration curves with the diagrams: (d) strong base added to polyprotic acid. [Section 17.3]
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Key Concepts
Titration Curves
Polyprotic Acids
Equivalence Point
The following figure represents solutions at various stages of the titration of a weak acid, HA, with NaOH. (The Na+ ions and water molecules have been omitted for clarity.) To which of the following regions of the titration curve does each drawing correspond: (b) after addition of NaOH but before the equivalence point? [Section 17.3]
Ca1OH22 has a Ksp of 6.5 * 10-6. (b) If 50 mL of the solution from part (a) is added to each of the beakers shown here, in which beakers, if any, will a precipitate form? In those cases where a precipitate forms, what is its identity? [Section 17.6]
The following graphs represent the behavior of BaCO3 under different circumstances. In each case, the vertical axis indicates the solubility of the BaCO3 and the horizontal axis represents the concentration of some other reagent. (a) Which graph represents what happens to the solubility of BaCO3 as HNO3 is added? [Section 17.5]