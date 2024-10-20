Problem 8
Which property of the third-row nonmetallic elements might be the one depicted below:
a. first ionization energy,
b. atomic radius,
c. electronegativity,
d. melting point,
e. X―X single-bond enthalpy? [Find more in Sections 22.3, 22.4, 22.6, 22.8, and 22.10]
Problem 35c
Explain each of the following observations:
c. The boiling point of HF is much higher than those of the other hydrogen halides.
Problem 37e
Write balanced equations for each of the following reactions.
e. Potassium peroxide reacts with CO2(g) to give potassium carbonate and O2.
Problem 78a
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
a. Diborane reacts with water to form boric acid and molecular hydrogen.
Problem 78b
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Upon heating, boric acid undergoes a condensation reaction to form tetraboric acid.
Problem 78c
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
c. Boron oxide dissolves in water to give a solution of boric acid.
Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Back