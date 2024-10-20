Problem 4

Four-coordinate metals can have either a tetrahedral or a square-planar geometry; both possibilities are shown here for [PtCl 2 (NH 3 ) 2 ].

a. What is the name of this molecule?

b. Would the tetrahedral molecule have a geometric isomer?

c. Would the tetrahedral molecule be diamagnetic or paramagnetic?

d. Would the square-planar molecule have a geometric isomer?