Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals
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- Complete the exercises below. Write the chemical formula for each of the following compounds, and indicate the oxidation state of the group 6A element in each: a. sulfur tetrachloride, b. selenium trioxide, c. sodium thiosulfate, d. hydrogen sulfide, e. sulfuric acid, f. sulfur dioxide, g. mercury telluride.
Problem 42
- Complete the exercises below. In aqueous solution, hydrogen sulfide reduces dilute HNO₃ to NO₂. In all cases, under appropriate conditions, the product is elemental sulfur. Write a balanced net ionic equation for each reaction.
Problem 43
- Complete the exercises below. An aqueous solution of SO₂ reduces a. aqueous KMnO₄ to MnSO₄ (aq) b. acidic aqueous K₂Cr₂O₇ to aqueous Cr⁵⁺, c. aqueous Hg₂(NO₃)₂ to mercury metal. Write balanced equations for these reactions.
Problem 44
- Complete the exercises below. Write the Lewis structure for each of the following species, and indicate the structure of each: a. SeO₃²⁻; b. S₂Cl₂; c. chlorosulfonic acid, HSO₃Cl (chlorine is bonded to sulfur).
Problem 45
- Complete the exercises below. Write the chemical formula for each of the following compounds, and indicate the oxidation state of nitrogen in each: a. sodium nitrite, b. ammonia, c. nitrous oxide, d. sodium cyanide, e. nitric acid, f. nitrogen dioxide, g. nitrogen, h. boron nitride.
Problem 49
- Complete the exercises below. Write the Lewis structure for each of the following species, describe its geometry, and indicate the oxidation state of the nitrogen: a. HNO₂, b. N₃⁻, c. N₂H₅⁺, d. NO₃⁻.
Problem 51
- Complete the exercises below. Complete and balance the following equations: a. Mg₃N₂ (s) + H₂O (l) → Which ones of these are redox reactions?
Problem 53
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced net ionic equation for each of the following reactions: a. Dilute nitric acid reacts with zinc metal with formation of nitrous oxide. b. Concentrated nitric acid reacts with sulfur with formation of nitrogen dioxide. c. Concentrated nitric acid oxidizes sulfur dioxide with formation of nitric oxide. d. Hydrazine is burned in excess fluorine gas, forming NF₃. e. Hydrazine reduces CrO₄²⁻ to Cr(OH)₄⁻ in base (hydrazine is oxidized to N₂).
Problem 54
- Complete the exercises below. Write complete balanced half-reactions for: a. oxidation of nitrous acid to nitrate ion in acidic solution, b. oxidation of N₂ to N₂O in acidic solution.
Problem 55
- Complete the exercises below. Write complete balanced half-reactions for: a. reduction of nitrate ion to NO in acidic solution, b. oxidation of HNO₂ to NO₂ in acidic solution.
Problem 56
- Complete the exercises below. Write a chemical formula for each compound or ion, and indicate the oxidation state of the group 5A element in each formula: a. phosphate ion, b. arsenous acid, c. antimony(III) sulfide.
Problem 58
- Complete the exercises below. Account for the following observations: a. Phosphorus forms a pentachloride, but nitrogen does not. b. H₃PO₂ is a monoprotic acid. c. Phosphonium salts, such as PH₄Cl, can be formed under anhydrous conditions, but they cannot be made in aqueous solution. d. White phosphorus is more reactive than red phosphorus.
Problem 59
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions: a. preparation of white phosphorus from calcium phosphate, b. hydrolysis of PBr₃, c. reduction of PBr₃ to P₄ in the gas phase, using H₂.
Problem 61
- Complete the exercises below. Give the chemical formula for: a. hydrocyanic acid, b. nickel tetracarbonyl, c. barium bicarbonate, d. calcium acetylide, e. potassium carbonate.
Problem 63
- Complete the exercises below. Give the chemical formula for: a. carbonic acid, b. sodium cyanide, c. potassium hydrogen carbonate, d. acetylene, e. iron pentacarbonyl.
Problem 64
- Complete the exercises below. Complete and balance the following equations: b. NaHCO₃ (g) + H⁺ (aq) →
Problem 66
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions: a. Burning magnesium metal in a carbon dioxide atmosphere reduces the CO₂ to carbon. b. In photosynthesis, solar energy is used to produce glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) and O₂ from carbon dioxide and water.
Problem 68
- Complete the exercises below. Select the member of group 4A that best fits each description: a. forms chains to the greatest extent, b. forms the most basic oxide, c. is a metalloid that can form an oxide.
Problem 72
- Speculate on why carbon forms carbonate rather than silicate analogs.
Problem 74
- Complete the exercises below. b. Determine the number of hydroxide ions in the chemical formula of the mineral pyrophyllite, Al₂(Si₂O₅)₂(OH)ₓ.
Problem 75
- Complete the exercises below. a. Determine the number of sodium ions in the chemical formula of albite, NaₓAlSi₃O₈ b. Determine the number of hydroxide ions in the chemical formula of tremolite, Ca₂Mg₅(Si₄O₁₁)₂(OH)ₓ.
Problem 76
- What is the significance of the statement that the hydrogen atoms in diborane are described as “hydridic”?
Problem 77
Problem 78a
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
a. Diborane reacts with water to form boric acid and molecular hydrogen.
Problem 78b
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Upon heating, boric acid undergoes a condensation reaction to form tetraboric acid.
Problem 78c
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
c. Boron oxide dissolves in water to give a solution of boric acid.
- Complete the exercises below. Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. 2SO₂ (g) + O₂ (g) → 2SO₃ (g) is an example of a disproportionation reaction.
Problem 79
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for the reaction of the following compound with water: Na₂O₂ (s).
Problem 81
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for the reaction of each of the following compounds with water: b. Cl₂O₇ (g).
Problem 81
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for the reaction of each of the following compounds with water: f. Mg₃N₂ (s).
Problem 81
- Complete the exercises below. What is the anhydride for each of the following acids: a. H₂SO₄, b. HClO₃, c. HNO₂, d. H₂CO₃, e. H₃PO₄?
Problem 82