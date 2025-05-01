Problem 52b

At 80°C, 𝐾 𝑐 = 1.87×10−3 for the reaction PH 3 BCl 3 (𝑠) ⇌ PH 3 (𝑔) + BCl 3 (𝑔) (a) Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of PH 3 and BCl 3 if a solid sample of PH 3 BCl 3 is placed in a closed vessel at 80°C and decomposes until equilibrium is reached. (b) If the flask has a volume of 0.250 L, what is the minimum mass of PH 3 BCl 3 (𝑠) that must be added to the flask to achieve equilibrium?