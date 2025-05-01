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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 57
Chapter 15, Problem 57

For the equilibrium Br2(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 BrCl(𝑔) at 400 K, 𝐾𝑐 = 7.0. If 0.25 mol of Br2 and 0.55 mol of Cl2 are introduced into a 3.0-L container at 400 K, what will be the equilibrium concentrations of Br2, Cl2, and BrCl?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial concentrations of Br_2 and Cl_2 by dividing the moles by the volume of the container: [Br_2]_0 = \(\frac{0.25 \text{ mol}\)}{3.0 \(\text{ L}\)}, [Cl_2]_0 = \(\frac{0.55 \text{ mol}\)}{3.0 \(\text{ L}\)}.
Set up an ICE (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) table to track the changes in concentrations as the system reaches equilibrium. Let x be the change in concentration of Br_2 and Cl_2 that reacts to form BrCl.
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant K_c: K_c = \(\frac{[BrCl]^2}{[Br_2][Cl_2]}\).
Substitute the equilibrium concentrations from the ICE table into the K_c expression: K_c = \(\frac{(2x)^2}{([Br_2]_0 - x)([Cl_2]_0 - x)}\).
Solve the equation for x, which represents the change in concentration, and use it to find the equilibrium concentrations: [Br_2] = [Br_2]_0 - x, [Cl_2] = [Cl_2]_0 - x, [BrCl] = 2x.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this state, the system is dynamic, meaning that reactions continue to occur, but there is no net change in concentration. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how concentrations shift in response to changes in conditions, such as concentration or temperature.
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Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant (Kc) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For the reaction Br<sub>2</sub>(g) + Cl<sub>2</sub>(g) ⇌ 2 BrCl(g), Kc = [BrCl]<sup>2</sup> / ([Br<sub>2</sub>][Cl<sub>2</sub>]). This constant provides insight into the extent of the reaction and helps predict the direction in which the reaction will shift to reach equilibrium.
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Concentration Calculations

Concentration calculations involve determining the molarity of substances in a solution, which is defined as the number of moles of solute divided by the volume of the solution in liters. In this problem, the initial concentrations of Br<sub>2</sub> and Cl<sub>2</sub> must be calculated based on the given moles and the volume of the container. These initial concentrations are essential for applying the equilibrium expression and finding the equilibrium concentrations of all species involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0

2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)

(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?

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Textbook Question

At 373 K, 𝐾𝑝 = 0.416 for the equilibrium 2 NOBr(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) If the equilibrium partial pressures of NOBr(𝑔) and Br2(𝑔) are both 0.100 atm at 373 K, what is the equilibrium partial pressure of NO(𝑔)?

Textbook Question

At 80°C, 𝐾𝑐 = 1.87×10−3 for the reaction PH3BCl3(𝑠) ⇌ PH3(𝑔) + BCl3(𝑔) (a) Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of PH3 and BCl3 if a solid sample of PH3BCl3 is placed in a closed vessel at 80°C and decomposes until equilibrium is reached. (b) If the flask has a volume of 0.250 L, what is the minimum mass of PH3BCl3(𝑠) that must be added to the flask to achieve equilibrium?

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