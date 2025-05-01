Concentration Calculations

Concentration calculations involve determining the molarity of substances in a solution, which is defined as the number of moles of solute divided by the volume of the solution in liters. In this problem, the initial concentrations of Br<sub>2</sub> and Cl<sub>2</sub> must be calculated based on the given moles and the volume of the container. These initial concentrations are essential for applying the equilibrium expression and finding the equilibrium concentrations of all species involved.