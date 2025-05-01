Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0
2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)
(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?
Consider the following equilibrium, for which Δ𝐻<0
2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO3(𝑔)
(f) How will each of the following changes affect an equilibrium mixture of the three gases: SO3(𝑔) is removed from the system?
At 373 K, 𝐾𝑝 = 0.416 for the equilibrium 2 NOBr(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) If the equilibrium partial pressures of NOBr(𝑔) and Br2(𝑔) are both 0.100 atm at 373 K, what is the equilibrium partial pressure of NO(𝑔)?
At 80°C, 𝐾𝑐 = 1.87×10−3 for the reaction PH3BCl3(𝑠) ⇌ PH3(𝑔) + BCl3(𝑔) (a) Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of PH3 and BCl3 if a solid sample of PH3BCl3 is placed in a closed vessel at 80°C and decomposes until equilibrium is reached. (b) If the flask has a volume of 0.250 L, what is the minimum mass of PH3BCl3(𝑠) that must be added to the flask to achieve equilibrium?