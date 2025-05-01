Problem 92d,e

Consider the hypothetical reaction A(𝑔) + 2 B(𝑔) ⇌ 2 C(𝑔), for which 𝐾 𝑐 = 0.25 at a certain temperature. A 1.00-L reaction vessel is loaded with 1.00 mol of compound C, which is allowed to reach equilibrium. Let the variable x represent the number of mol/L of compound A present at equilibrium.

(d) The equation from part (c) is a cubic equation (one that has the form ax3 + bx2 + cx + d = 0). In general, cubic equations cannot be solved in closed form. However, you can estimate the solution by plotting the cubic equation in the allowed range of x that you specified in part (b). The point at which the cubic equation crosses the x-axis is the solution.

(e) From the plot in part (d), estimate the equilibrium concentrations of A, B, and C. (Hint: You can check the accuracy of your answer by substituting these concentrations into the equilibrium expression.)