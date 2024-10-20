Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this state, the system is dynamic, meaning that reactions continue to occur, but there is no net change in the concentrations. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing reactions like the one involving methanol production, as it sets the foundation for calculating equilibrium constants. Recommended video: Guided course 04:21 04:21 Chemical Equilibrium Concepts

Equilibrium Constant (Kc) The equilibrium constant, Kc, quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g), Kc is calculated using the formula Kc = [CH3OH] / ([CO][H2]^2). This constant provides insight into the position of equilibrium and the extent of the reaction under specific conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:20 03:20 Equilibrium Constant Expressions