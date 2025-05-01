Problem 72

(a) Using data in Appendix C, estimate the temperature at which the free-energy change for the transformation from I 2 (s) to I 2 (g) is zero. (b) Use a reference source, such as Web Elements (www.webelements.com), to find the experimental melting and boiling points of I 2 . (c) Which of the values in part (b) is closer to the value you obtained in part (a)?