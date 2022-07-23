Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)

Gibbs Free Energy combines enthalpy and entropy to determine the spontaneity of a reaction at constant temperature and pressure. The relationship is given by the equation ΔG = ΔH - TΔS. A negative ΔG indicates that a reaction is spontaneous, while a positive ΔG suggests non-spontaneity. In this case, the signs of ΔH and ΔS will help assess the overall spontaneity.