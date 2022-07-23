1. To calculate the ΔH° (standard enthalpy change), ΔS° (standard entropy change), and ΔG° (standard Gibbs free energy change) for the reaction, you need to use the standard enthalpy, entropy, and Gibbs free energy of formation values from Appendix C for each substance involved in the reaction. The standard enthalpy, entropy, and Gibbs free energy of a reaction are calculated using the formula: ΔH° = Σ ΔHf°(products) - Σ ΔHf°(reactants), ΔS° = Σ S°(products) - Σ S°(reactants), and ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, respectively, where T is the absolute temperature in Kelvin (25 °C = 298.15 K).