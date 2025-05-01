Reaction Quotient (Q) and Equilibrium Constant (K)

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative concentrations of products and reactants at any point in a reaction, while the equilibrium constant (K) represents the ratio at equilibrium. Changes in partial pressures affect Q, and when Q is compared to K, it can indicate the direction in which the reaction will shift. This relationship is essential for determining how ΔG will change with variations in reactant or product concentrations.