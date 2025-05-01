Problem 84

Complete the exercises below. A sulfuric acid plant produces a considerable amount of heat. This heat is used to generate electricity, which helps reduce operating costs. The synthesis of H₂SO₄ consists of three main chemical processes: a. oxidation of S to SO₂, b. oxidation of SO₂ to SO₃, c. the dissolving of SO₃ in H₂SO₄ and the subsequent reaction with water to form H₂SO₄. If the third process produces 130 kJ/mol, how much heat is produced in preparing a mole of H₂SO₄ from a mole of S? How much heat is produced in preparing 5000 pounds of H₂SO₄?