Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals
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- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced net ionic equation for each of the following reactions: a. Dilute nitric acid reacts with zinc metal with formation of nitrous oxide. b. Concentrated nitric acid reacts with sulfur with formation of nitrogen dioxide. c. Concentrated nitric acid oxidizes sulfur dioxide with formation of nitric oxide. d. Hydrazine is burned in excess fluorine gas, forming NF₃. e. Hydrazine reduces CrO₄²⁻ to Cr(OH)₄⁻ in base (hydrazine is oxidized to N₂).
Problem 54
- Complete the exercises below. Write complete balanced half-reactions for: a. oxidation of nitrous acid to nitrate ion in acidic solution, b. oxidation of N₂ to N₂O in acidic solution.
Problem 55
- Complete the exercises below. Write complete balanced half-reactions for: a. reduction of nitrate ion to NO in acidic solution, b. oxidation of HNO₂ to NO₂ in acidic solution.
Problem 56
- Complete the exercises below. Write a chemical formula for each compound or ion, and indicate the oxidation state of the group 5A element in each formula: a. phosphate ion, b. arsenous acid, c. antimony(III) sulfide.
Problem 58
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions: a. preparation of white phosphorus from calcium phosphate, b. hydrolysis of PBr₃, c. reduction of PBr₃ to P₄ in the gas phase, using H₂.
Problem 61
- Complete the exercises below. Complete and balance the following equations: b. NaHCO₃ (g) + H⁺ (aq) →
Problem 66
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions: a. Burning magnesium metal in a carbon dioxide atmosphere reduces the CO₂ to carbon. b. In photosynthesis, solar energy is used to produce glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) and O₂ from carbon dioxide and water.
Problem 68
- Complete the exercises below. Select the member of group 4A that best fits each description: a. forms chains to the greatest extent, b. forms the most basic oxide, c. is a metalloid that can form an oxide.
Problem 72
- Speculate on why carbon forms carbonate rather than silicate analogs.
Problem 74
- Complete the exercises below. b. Determine the number of hydroxide ions in the chemical formula of the mineral pyrophyllite, Al₂(Si₂O₅)₂(OH)ₓ.
Problem 75
- Complete the exercises below. a. Determine the number of sodium ions in the chemical formula of albite, NaₓAlSi₃O₈ b. Determine the number of hydroxide ions in the chemical formula of tremolite, Ca₂Mg₅(Si₄O₁₁)₂(OH)ₓ.
Problem 76
Problem 78a
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
a. Diborane reacts with water to form boric acid and molecular hydrogen.
Problem 78b
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Upon heating, boric acid undergoes a condensation reaction to form tetraboric acid.
Problem 78c
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
c. Boron oxide dissolves in water to give a solution of boric acid.
- Complete the exercises below. Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. 2SO₂ (g) + O₂ (g) → 2SO₃ (g) is an example of a disproportionation reaction.
Problem 79
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for the reaction of each of the following compounds with water: b. Cl₂O₇ (g).
Problem 81
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for the reaction of each of the following compounds with water: b. Cl₂O₇ (g).
Problem 81
- Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced equation for the reaction of each of the following compounds with water: b. Cl₂O₇ (g).
Problem 81
- Complete the exercises below. What is the anhydride for each of the following acids: a. H₂SO₄, b. HClO₃, c. HNO₂, d. H₂CO₃, e. H₃PO₄?
Problem 82
- Complete the exercises below. Hydrogen peroxide is capable of oxidizing: a. hydrazine to N₂ and H₂O. Write a balanced net ionic equation for this redox reaction. b. SO₂ to SO₄²⁻. Write a balanced net ionic equation for this redox reaction. c. NO₂⁻ to NO₃⁻. Write a balanced net ionic equation for this redox reaction. d. H₂S (g) to S (s). Write a balanced net ionic equation for this redox reaction.
Problem 83
- Complete the exercises below. A sulfuric acid plant produces a considerable amount of heat. This heat is used to generate electricity, which helps reduce operating costs. The synthesis of H₂SO₄ consists of three main chemical processes: a. oxidation of S to SO₂, b. oxidation of SO₂ to SO₃, c. the dissolving of SO₃ in H₂SO₄ and the subsequent reaction with water to form H₂SO₄. If the third process produces 130 kJ/mol, how much heat is produced in preparing a mole of H₂SO₄ from a mole of S? How much heat is produced in preparing 5000 pounds of H₂SO₄?
Problem 84
- Complete the exercises below. Ultrapure germanium, like silicon, is used in semiconductors. Germanium of “ordinary” purity is prepared by the high-temperature reduction of GeO₂ with carbon. The Ge is converted to GeCl₄ by treatment with Cl₂ and then purified by distillation; GeCl₄ is then hydrolyzed in water to GeO₂ and reduced to the elemental form with H₂. The element is then zone refined. Write a balanced chemical equation for each of the chemical transformations in the course of forming ultrapure Ge from GeO₂.
Problem 88