Problem 4
Four-coordinate metals can have either a tetrahedral or a square-planar geometry; both possibilities are shown here for [PtCl2(NH3)2].
a. What is the name of this molecule?
b. Would the tetrahedral molecule have a geometric isomer?
c. Would the tetrahedral molecule be diamagnetic or paramagnetic?
d. Would the square-planar molecule have a geometric isomer?
Problem 8
Which of these crystal-field splitting diagrams represents:
a. a weak-field octahedral complex of Fe³⁺ ,
b. a strong-field octahedral complex of Fe³⁺
c. a tetrahedral complex of Fe³⁺
d. a tetrahedral complex of Ni²⁺ (The diagrams do not indicate the relative magnitudes of ∆. ) [Find more in Section 23.6.]
Problem 9
In the linear crystal-field shown here, the negative charges are on the z-axis. Using Figure 23.28 as a guide, predict which of the following choices most accurately describes the splitting of the d orbitals in a linear crystal-field? [Find more in Section 23.6.]
Problem 15b
Write out the ground-state electron configurations of b. Ru²⁺
Problem 15c
Write out the ground-state electron configurations of c. Au³⁺ ,
Problem 17
Which type of substance is attracted by a magnetic field, a diamagnetic substance or a paramagnetic substance?
Problem 52a
The lobes of which d orbitals point directly between the ligands in a. octahedral geometry,
Problem 52b
The lobes of which d orbitals point directly between the ligands in b. tetrahedral geometry?
Problem 54
As shown in Figure 23.26, the d-d transition of [Ti(H2O)6]³⁺ produces an absorption maximum at a wavelength of about 500 nm .
a. What is the magnitude of ∆ for [Ti(H2O)6]³⁺ in kJ/mol?
b. How would the magnitude of ∆ change if the H2O ligands in [Ti(H2O)6]]³⁺ were placed with NH3 ligands?
Problem 59
A classmate says, “A weak-field ligand usually means the complex is high spin.” Is your classmate correct? Explain.
Problem 60
For a given metal ion and set of ligands, is the crystal-field splitting energy larger for a tetrahedral or an octahedral geometry?
Problem 64d
Draw the crystal-field energy-level diagrams and show the placement of electrons for each of the following complexes:
d. [NiCl4]2+ (tetrahedral),
Problem 71a
Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
a. cis-[Co(NH3)4(H2O)2] (NO3)2
Problem 71b
Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
b. Na2[Ru(H2O)Cl5]
Problem 71c
Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
c. trans-NH3[Co(C2O4)2(H2O)2]
Problem 71d
Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
d. cis-[Ru(en)2Cl2]
Problem 73
The molecule dimethylphosphinoethane [(CH3)2PCH2CH2P(CH3)2, which is abbreviated dmpe] is used as a ligand for some complexes that serve as catalysts. A complex that contains this ligand is Mo(CO)4(dmpe) .
a. Draw the Lewis structure for dmpe, and compare it with ethylenediamine as a coordinating ligand.
b. What is the oxidation state of Mo in Na2[Mo(CN)2(CO)2(dmpe)] ?
c. Sketch the structure of the [Mo(CN)2(CO)2(dmpe)]2- ion, including all the possible isomers.
Problem 77
Carbon monoxide, CO, is an important ligand in coordination chemistry. When CO is reacted with nickel metal, the product is [Ni(CO)4] which is a toxic, pale yellow liquid.
a. What is the oxidation number for nickel in this compound?
b. Given that [Ni(CO)4] is a diamagnetic molecule with a tetrahedral geometry, what is the electron configuration of nickel in this compound?
c. Write the name for [Ni(CO)4] using the nomenclature rules for coordination compounds.
Ch.23 - Transition Metals and Coordination Chemistry
