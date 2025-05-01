Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 58
Complete the exercises below. Write a chemical formula for each compound or ion, and indicate the oxidation state of the group 5A element in each formula: a. phosphate ion, b. arsenous acid, c. antimony(III) sulfide.
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Identify the chemical formula for the phosphate ion. The phosphate ion is a polyatomic ion with the formula \( \text{PO}_4^{3-} \).
Determine the oxidation state of phosphorus in the phosphate ion. In \( \text{PO}_4^{3-} \), oxygen typically has an oxidation state of -2. Set up the equation: \( x + 4(-2) = -3 \), where \( x \) is the oxidation state of phosphorus.
Identify the chemical formula for arsenous acid. Arsenous acid is \( \text{H}_3\text{AsO}_3 \).
Determine the oxidation state of arsenic in arsenous acid. In \( \text{H}_3\text{AsO}_3 \), hydrogen has an oxidation state of +1 and oxygen has an oxidation state of -2. Set up the equation: \( 3(+1) + x + 3(-2) = 0 \), where \( x \) is the oxidation state of arsenic.
Identify the chemical formula for antimony(III) sulfide. Antimony(III) indicates an oxidation state of +3 for antimony, and sulfide is \( \text{S}^{2-} \). The formula is \( \text{Sb}_2\text{S}_3 \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Oxidation States
Oxidation states, or oxidation numbers, indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They help in understanding electron transfer during chemical reactions. For example, in the phosphate ion (PO4^3-), phosphorus has an oxidation state of +5, reflecting its loss of electrons compared to its elemental form.
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Oxidation Numbers
Group 5A Elements
Group 5A elements, also known as Group 15 in the periodic table, include nitrogen, phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, and bismuth. These elements typically exhibit a range of oxidation states, commonly +3 and +5, depending on their chemical environment. Understanding their behavior is crucial for determining the oxidation states in various compounds.
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Group 6A vs. Group 5A Elements
Chemical Formulas
Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, the phosphate ion is represented as PO4^3-, while arsenous acid is H3AsO3. Writing accurate chemical formulas is essential for identifying the oxidation states of the elements involved.
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Skeletal Formula
Related Practice