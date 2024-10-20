Problem 16e
Give the name or condensed structural formula, as appropriate (e)
Problem 36
Describe the intermediate that is thought to form in the addition of a hydrogen halide to an alkene, using cyclohexene as the alkene in your description.
Problem 45a
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. benzoic acid and ethanol
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 45c
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
c. acetic acid and phenol.
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 46a
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 46b
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
b. benzoic acid and 2-propanol
Name the compound in each case.
Problem 47a
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for the saponification (base hydrolysis) of
a. methyl propionate
Problem 47b
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for the saponification (base hydrolysis) of
b. phenyl acetate.
Problem 48a
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for
a. the formation of butyl propionate from the appropriate acid and alcohol
Problem 48b
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for
b. the saponification (base hydrolysis) of methyl benzoate.
Ch.24 - The Chemistry of Life: Organic and Biological Chemistry
