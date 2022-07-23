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Ch.24 - The Chemistry of Life: Organic and Biological Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.24 - The Chemistry of Life: Organic and Biological ChemistryProblem 47a
Chapter 24, Problem 47a

Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for the saponification (base hydrolysis) of
a. methyl propionate

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1
Identify the structure of methyl propionate, which is an ester. The condensed structural formula for methyl propionate is CH3CH2COOCH3.
Recognize that saponification involves the reaction of an ester with a strong base, typically sodium hydroxide (NaOH), to form an alcohol and a carboxylate salt.
Write the formula for sodium hydroxide, which is NaOH.
Combine the reactants in the chemical equation: CH3CH2COOCH3 (methyl propionate) + NaOH (sodium hydroxide).
Balance the equation to ensure that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. The products of the reaction are CH3OH (methanol) and CH3CH2COONa (sodium propionate).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saponification

Saponification is a chemical reaction that involves the hydrolysis of esters in the presence of a base, typically sodium hydroxide (NaOH) or potassium hydroxide (KOH). This process produces glycerol and fatty acid salts, commonly known as soap. Understanding this reaction is crucial for writing balanced equations, as it highlights the transformation of reactants into products through nucleophilic attack and subsequent breakdown.

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a way to represent the structure of a molecule in a simplified format, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting every bond explicitly. This notation is particularly useful in organic chemistry for illustrating complex molecules like esters, as it allows for a clearer understanding of the functional groups involved in reactions such as saponification.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides of the equation. This is essential for adhering to the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. A balanced equation accurately reflects the stoichiometry of the reaction, allowing for the correct prediction of product yields and reactant consumption.
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Related Practice
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Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between

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Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between

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Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between

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Textbook Question

Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for

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