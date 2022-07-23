Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
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Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
b. benzoic acid and 2-propanol
Name the compound in each case.
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. benzoic acid and ethanol
Name the compound in each case.
Write a balanced chemical equation using condensed structural formulas for
b. the saponification (base hydrolysis) of methyl benzoate.