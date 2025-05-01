Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
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Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. butanoic acid and methanol
Name the compound in each case.
Describe the intermediate that is thought to form in the addition of a hydrogen halide to an alkene, using cyclohexene as the alkene in your description.
Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between
a. benzoic acid and ethanol
Name the compound in each case.