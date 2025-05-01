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Ch.24 - The Chemistry of Life: Organic and Biological Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.24 - The Chemistry of Life: Organic and Biological ChemistryProblem 16e
Chapter 24, Problem 16e

Give the name or condensed structural formula, as appropriate (e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of chemical compound or structure being asked for. In this case, it seems to be asking for either a name or a condensed structural formula.
If the problem is asking for a name, determine if it is an organic or inorganic compound. Use IUPAC naming conventions for organic compounds or common naming for inorganic compounds.
If the problem is asking for a condensed structural formula, understand that this is a way to represent the structure of a molecule in a compact form, showing the arrangement of atoms without drawing out the full structure.
For organic compounds, identify the longest carbon chain, any branches or functional groups, and their positions on the chain to write the condensed structural formula.
For inorganic compounds, use the chemical symbols and subscripts to represent the number of each type of atom in the compound.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically uses symbols for atoms and parentheses to indicate branching or functional groups, allowing for a more compact representation of larger molecules.
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Condensed Formula

Nomenclature in Chemistry

Nomenclature in chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. This includes the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) guidelines, which help ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name that reflects its structure and composition, facilitating clear communication among chemists.

Chemical Structure

Chemical structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds (single, double, or triple) and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding chemical structure is crucial for predicting the properties and reactivity of compounds, as it influences how molecules interact with each other in chemical reactions.
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Chemical Properties
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between

a. butanoic acid and methanol

Name the compound in each case.

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Textbook Question

Describe the intermediate that is thought to form in the addition of a hydrogen halide to an alkene, using cyclohexene as the alkene in your description.

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Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structure of the compounds formed by condensation reactions between

a. benzoic acid and ethanol

Name the compound in each case.

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