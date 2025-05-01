Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
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- Chlorine monoxide and dichlorine dioxide are involved in the catalytic destruction of stratospheric ozone. They are related by the equation 2 ClO(g) ⇌ Cl2O2(g) for which Kc is 4.96 * 10^11 at 253 K. For an equilibrium mixture in which [Cl2O2] is 6.00 * 10^-6 M, what is [ClO]?
Problem 72
- Sulfur dioxide reacts with oxygen in a step in the production of sulfuric acid. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g) Kc = 7.9 * 10^4 at 1800 K. For an equilibrium mixture in which [SO2] = 1.5 * 10^-3 M and [O2] = 3.0 * 10^-3 M, what is [SO3]?
Problem 73
- For each of the following equilibria, write the equilibrium constant expression for Kc. Where appropriate, also write the equilibrium constant expression for Kp. (a) Fe2O31s2 + 3 CO1g2 ∆ 2 Fe1l2 + 3 CO21g2
Problem 74
- For each of the following equilibria, write the equilibrium constant expression for Kc. Where appropriate, also write the equilibrium constant expression for Kp. (a) WO3(s) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ W(s) + 3 H2O(g) (b) Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) ⇌ AgCl(s) (c) 2 FeCl3(s) + 3 H2O(g) ⇌ Fe2O3(s) + 6 HCl(g) (d) MgCO3(s) ⇌ MgO(s) + CO2(g)
Problem 75
- Which of the following reactions yield appreciable equilib- rium concentrations of both reactants and products? (a) 2 Cu1s2 + O21g2 ∆ 2 CuO1s2; Kc = 4 * 1045
Problem 77
- The value of Kc for the reaction 3 O21g2 ∆ 2 O31g2 is 1.7 * 10-56 at 25°C. Do you expect pure air at 25 °C to contain much O3 (ozone) when O2 and O3 are in equilib- rium? If the equilibrium concentration of O2 in air at 25 °C is 8 * 10-3 M, what is the equilibrium concentration of O3?
Problem 79
- Phosphine (PH3) decomposes at elevated temperatures, yielding gaseous P2 and H2: 2 PH3(g) ⇌ P2(g) + 3 H2(g), Kp = 398 at 873 K. (b) When a mixture of PH3, P2, and H2 comes to equilibrium at 873 K, P_P2 = 0.412 atm and P_H2 = 0.822 atm. What is P_PH3?
Problem 82
- At 500 K, the equilibrium constant for the dissociation reaction H2(g) ⇌ 2H(g) is very small (Kc = 1.2 × 10⁻⁴²). (a) What is the molar concentration of H atoms at equilibrium if the equilibrium concentration of H2 is 0.10 M? (b) How many H atoms and H2 molecules are present in 1.0 L of 0.10 M H2 at 500 K?
Problem 83
- Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of N2O4 and NO2 at 25 °C in a vessel that contains an initial N2O4 concentration of 0.0500 M. The equilibrium constant Kc for the reaction N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) is 4.64 × 10⁻³ at 25 °C.
Problem 84
- Calculate the equilibrium concentrations at 25 °C for the reaction in Problem 15.84 if the initial concentrations are 3N2O44 = 0.0200 M and 3NO24 = 0.0300 M.
Problem 85
- The industrial solvent ethyl acetate is produced by the reac-tion of acetic acid with ethanol: CH3CO2H1soln2 + CH3CH2OH1soln2 ∆ CH3CO2CH2CH31soln2 + H2O1soln2 Ethyl acetate (b) A solution prepared by mixing 1.00 mol of acetic acid and 1.00 mol of ethanol contains 0.65 mol of ethyl ace- tate at equilibrium. Calculate the value of Kc. Explain why you can calculate K without knowing the volume of the solution.
Problem 87
- A characteristic reaction of ethyl acetate is hydrolysis, the reverse of the reaction in Problem 15.87. Write the equilibrium equation for the hydrolysis of ethyl acetate, and use the data in Problem 15.87 to calculate Kc for the hydrolysis reaction.
Problem 88
- Gaseous indium dihydride is formed from the elements at elevated temperature: ln(g) + H2(g) ightarrow lnH2(g), Kp = 1.48 at 973 K. Partial pressures measured in a reaction vessel are: P_in = 0.0600 atm, P_H2 = 0.0350 atm, P_lnH2 = 0.0760 atm. (b) Determine the equilibrium partial pressures of all the gases.
Problem 89
- The following reaction, which has Kc = 0.145 at 298 K, takes place in carbon tetrachloride solution: 2 BrCl1soln2 ∆ Br21soln2 + Cl21soln2 A measurement of the concentrations shows 3BrCl4 = 0.050 M, 3Br24 = 0.035 M, and 3Cl24 = 0.030 M. (b) Determine the equilibrium concentrations of BrCl, Br1, and Cl2.
Problem 90
- An equilibrium mixture of N2, H2, and NH3 at 700 K con- tains 0.036 M N2 and 0.15 M H2. At this temperature, Kc for the reaction N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 is 0.29. What is the concentration of NH3?
Problem 91
- An equilibrium mixture of O2, SO2, and SO3 contains equal concentrations of SO2 and SO3. Calculate the concentration of O2 if Kc = 2.7 * 10^2 for the reaction 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g).
Problem 92
- The air pollutant NO is produced in automobile engines from the high-temperature reaction N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g); Kc = 1.7 * 10^-3 at 2300 K. If the initial concentrations of N2 and O2 at 2300 K are both 1.40 M, what are the concentrations of NO, N2, and O2 when the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium?
Problem 93
- Recalculate the equilibrium concentrations in Problem 15.93 if the initial concentrations are 2.24 M N2 and 0.56 M O2. (This N2>O2 concentration ratio is the ratio found in air.)
Problem 94
- The value of Kc for the reaction of acetic acid with ethanol is 3.4 at 25°C: CH3CO2H1soln2 + CH3CH2OH1soln2 ∆ Acetic acid Ethanol CH3CO2CH2CH31soln2 + H2O1soln2 Kc = 3.4 (a) How many moles of ethyl acetate are present in an equi- librium mixture that contains 4.0 mol of acetic acid, 6.0 mol of ethanol, and 12.0 mol of water at 25 °C?
Problem 96
- In a basic aqueous solution, chloromethane undergoes a substitution reaction in which Cl- is replaced by OH-: CH3Cl(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌ CH3OH(aq) + Cl-(aq). The equilibrium constant Kc is 1 * 10^16. Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of CH3Cl, CH3OH, OH-, and Cl- in a solution prepared by mixing equal volumes of 0.1 M CH3Cl and 0.2 M NaOH. (Hint: In defining x, assume that the reaction goes 100% to completion, and then take account of a small amount of the reverse reaction.)
Problem 97
- At 700 K, Kp = 0.140 for the reaction ClF₃(g) ⇌ ClF(g) + F₂(g). Calculate the equilibrium partial pressures of ClF₃, ClF, and F₂ if only ClF₃ is present initially, at a partial pressure of 1.47 atm.
Problem 98
- The reaction of iron(III) oxide with carbon monoxide is important in making steel. At 1200 K, Kp = 19.9 for the reaction Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(l) + 3 CO2(g). What are the equilibrium partial pressures of CO and CO2 if CO is the only gas present initially, at a partial pressure of 0.978 atm?
Problem 99
- At 1000 K, the value of Kc for the reaction C1s2 + H2O1g2 ∆ CO1g2 + H21g2 is 3.0 * 10-2. Calculate the equilibrium concentrations of H2O, CO2, and H2 in a reac- tion mixture obtained by heating 6.00 mol of steam and an excess of solid carbon in a 5.00-L container. What is the molar composition of the equilibrium mixture?
Problem 102
- When 1.000 mol of PCl5 is introduced into a 5.000-L container at 500 K, 78.50% of the PCl5 dissociates to give an equilibrium mixture of PCl5, PCl3, and Cl2: PCl5(g) ⇌ PCl3(g) + Cl2(g). (a) Calculate the values of Kc and Kp.
Problem 103
- 15.104 Consider the reaction C(s) + CO2(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g). When 1.50 mol of CO2 and an excess of solid carbon are heated in a 20.0-L container at 1100 K, the equilibrium concentration of CO is 7.00 x 10^-2 M. (a) What is the equilibrium concentration of CO2? (b) What is the value of the equilibrium constant Kc at 1100 K?
Problem 104
- The equilibrium constant Kp for the gas-phase thermal decomposition of tert-butyl chloride is 3.45 at 500 K: CH3C(CH3)2Cl(g) ↔ CH2=C(CH3)2(g) + HCl(g). (b) Calculate the molar concentrations of reactants and products in an equilibrium mixture obtained by heating 1.00 mol of tert-butyl chloride in a 5.00-L vessel at 500 K. (c) A mixture of isobutylene (0.400 atm partial pressure at 500 K) and HCl (0.600 atm partial pressure at 500 K) is allowed to reach equilibrium at 500 K. What are the equilibrium partial pressures of tert-butyl chloride, isobutylene, and HCl?
Problem 105
- At 100 °C, Kc = 4.72 for the reaction 2 NO21g2 ∆ N2O41g2. An empty 10.0-L flask is filled with 4.60 g of NO2 at 100 °C. What is the total pressure in the flask at equilibrium?
Problem 106
- At 25 °C, Kc = 216 for the reaction 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g). A 1.00-L flask containing a mixture of NO2 and N2O4 at 25 °C has a total pressure of 1.50 atm. What is the partial pressure of each gas?
Problem 107
- The reaction NO(g) + NO2(g) ⇌ N2O3(g) takes place in the atmosphere with Kc = 13 at 298 K. A gas mixture is prepared with 2.0 mol NO and 3.0 mol NO2 and an initial total pressure of 1.65 atm. (a) What are the equilibrium partial pressures of NO, NO2, and N2O3 at 298 K?
Problem 109
- The equilibrium constant Kc for the reaction N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 is 4.20 at 600 K. When a quantity of gaseous NH3 was placed in a 1.00-L reaction vessel at 600 K and the reaction was allowed to reach equilibrium, the vessel was found to contain 0.200 mol of N2. How many moles of NH3 were placed in the vessel?
Problem 111