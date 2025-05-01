Problem 111

The equilibrium constant Kc for the reaction N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 is 4.20 at 600 K. When a quantity of gaseous NH3 was placed in a 1.00-L reaction vessel at 600 K and the reaction was allowed to reach equilibrium, the vessel was found to contain 0.200 mol of N2. How many moles of NH3 were placed in the vessel?