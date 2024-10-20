Problem 118a,b
Consider the following equilibrium: Ag+ (aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s) Use Le Châtelier's principle to predict how the amount of solid silver chloride will change when the equilibrium is disturbed by: (a) Adding NaCl (b) Adding AgNO3
- The equilibrium concentrations in a gas mixture at a particular temperature are 0.13 M H2, 0.70 M I2, and 2.1 M HI. What equilibrium concentrations are obtained at the same temperature when 0.20 mol of HI is injected into an empty 500.0-mL container?
Problem 1
- What is the equilibrium expression for the reaction of iron metal with water vapor? (LO 15.2 and 15.6) 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(g) ⇌ Fe2O3(s) + 3 H2(g)
Problem 2
- Given the data for the following reactions at 298 K: N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) Kp = 4.4 * 10^-31 NO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ⇌ NO2(g) Kp = 1.5 * 10^6, calculate the value of the equilibrium constant Kp at 298 K for the reaction N2(g) + 2 O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g). (LO 15.3) (a) Kp = 6.6 * 10^-25 (b) Kp = 1.3 * 10^-24 (c) Kp = 9.9 * 10^-19 (d) Kp = 5.4 * 10^-28
Problem 3
- Sulfur dioxide reacts with oxygen in a step in the production of sulfuric acid. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g), Kc = 7.9 * 10^4 at 1800 K. For an equilibrium mixture in which [SO2] = 4.5 * 10^-3 M and [O2] = 1.5 * 10^-3 M, what is [SO3]? (LO 15.4) (a) [SO3] = 6.2 * 10^-7 M (b) [SO3] = 4.9 * 10^-2 M (c) [SO3] = 0.73 M (d) [SO3] = 2.4 * 10^-3 M
Problem 4
- The reaction A21g2 + B21g2 ∆ 2 AB1g2 has an equilib- rium constant Kc = 9. The following figure represents a reaction mixture that contains A2 molecules (red), B2 mol- ecules (blue), and AB molecules. What statement about the mixture is true? (LO 15.5)
Problem 5
(a) The mixture is at equilibrium, and there will be no net shift in reaction direction. (b) The reaction will shift toward the reactants to reach equilibrium. (c) The reaction will shift toward the products to reach equilibrium. (d) More information is needed to answer this question.
- If Kc = 7.5 * 10^-9 at 1000 K for the reaction N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g), give the value of Kc at 1000 K for the reaction 2 N2(g) + 2 O2(g) ⇌ 4 NO(g)
Problem 6
- The gas-phase reaction 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g) has an equilibrium constant Kc = 5.8 * 10^3 at 600 °C. A mixture contains [SO2] = 0.10 M, [O2] = 0.100 M, and [SO3] = 0.200 M. Which statement is true about the reaction direction and equilibrium mixture? (LO 15.8, 15.9) (a) The mixture is at equilibrium and contains appreciable amounts of reactants and products. (b) The reaction will shift to make more product, and the equilibrium mixture contains appreciable amounts of reactants and products. (c) The reaction will shift to make more reactants, and the equilibrium mixture contains mostly product. (d) The reaction will shift to make more product, and the equilibrium mixture contains mostly reactant.
Problem 7
- At a temperature of 430 °C, the reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has an equilibrium constant Kc = 54.3. Suppose that a mixture of 0.500 mol of H2(g) and 0.500 mol of I2(g) is placed into a 1.00-L stainless-steel flask at 430 °C. Calculate the concentration of HI(g) when equilibrium is reached. (LO 15.10) (a) 0.393 M (b) 0.107 M (c) 0.500 M (d) 0.786 M
Problem 9
- Phosphorus pentachloride decomposes to phosphorus trichloride and chlorine at high temperatures according to the equation: PCl5(g) ⇌ PCl3(g) + Cl2(g). At 250 °C, 0.250 M PCl5 is added to the flask. If Kc = 1.80, what are the equilibrium concentrations of each gas? (LO 15.11) (a) [PCl5] = 0.028 M, [PCl3] = 0.222 M, and [Cl2] = 0.222 M (b) [PCl5] = 0.125 M, [PCl3] = 0.474 M, and [Cl2] = 0.474 M (c) [PCl5] = 1.80 M, [PCl3] = 1.80 M, and [Cl2] = 1.80 M (d) [PCl5] = 2.27 M, [PCl3] = 2.02 M, and [Cl2] = 2.02 M
Problem 11
- Suppose that the following endothermic reaction is at equilibrium: 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g). Which of the following changes would cause the reaction to shift toward products? (LO 15.12 – 15.15) (a) Remove CO(g). (b) Increase the temperature. (c) Add a catalyst. (d) Increase the volume of the container.
Problem 12
- For the general, single-step reaction A1g2 + B1g2 ∆ AB1g2, Kc = 4.5 * 10-6, which of the following statements is true? (LO 15.16) (a) Ea 1forward2 6 Ea 1reverse2 (b) The equilibrium mixture contains mostly products. (c) kr 7 kf (d) The reaction is exothermic.
Problem 13
Problem 15.60a
If Kc = 7.5×10−9 at 1000 K for the reaction N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g), give the value of Kc at 1000 K for the reaction
(a) 2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g)
Problem 15.60b
If Kc = 7.5×10−9 at 1000 K for the reaction N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g), give the value of Kc at 1000 K for the reaction
(b) NO(g) → 1/2 N2(g) + 1/2 O2(g)
Problem 15.62b
The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp =
7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp
for each of the following reactions?
(b) 4 AsH31g2 ∆ 2 As21g2 + 6 H21g2
Problem 15.62c
The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp =
7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp
for each of the following reactions?
(c) 9 H21g2 + 3 As21g2 ∆ 6 AsH31g2
Problem 15.63a
The reaction
2 PH31g2 + As21g2 ∆ 2 AsH31g2 + P21g2
has Kp = 2.9 * 10-5 at 873 K. At the same temperature,
what is Kp for each of the following reactions?
(a) 2 AsH31g2 + P21g2 ∆ 2 PH31g2 + As21g2
Problem 15.64
Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant at 427 °C for the reaction
Na O1s2 + 1>2 O 1g2 ∆ Na O 1s2
given the following equilibrium constants at 427 °C.
Na2O1s2 ∆ 2 Na1l2 + 1>2 O21g2 Kc = 2 * 10-25 Na O 1s2 ∆ 2 Na1l2 + O 1g2 K = 5 * 10-29
Problem 15.65
Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction 4 NH31g2 + 3 O21g2 ∆ 2 N21g2 + 6 H2O1g2
given the following equilibrium constants at a certain temperature.
2 H21g2 + O21g2 ∆ 2 H2O1g2 Kc = 3.2 * 1081
N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 Kc = 3.5 * 108
- Consider the interconversion of A molecules (red spheres) and B molecules (blue spheres) according to the reaction A ∆ B. Each of the series of pictures at the right represents a separate experiment in which time increases from left to right: (b) What is the value of the equilibrium constant Kc for the reaction A ∆ B?
Problem 41
- The reaction A2 + B ∆ A + AB has an equilibrium con-stant Kc = 2. The following pictures represent reaction mix- tures that contain A atoms (red), B atoms (blue), and A2 and AB molecules.
Problem 43
(a) Which reaction mixture is at equilibrium?
Problem 44a
The following pictures represent the initial state and the equilibrium state for the reaction of A2 molecules (red) with B atoms (blue) to give AB molecules. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
- Consider the reaction A + B ∆ AB. The vessel on the right contains an equilibrium mixture of A molecules (red spheres), B molecules (blue spheres), and AB molecules. If the stopcock is opened and the contents of the two vessels are allowed to mix, will the reaction go in the forward or reverse direction? Explain.
Problem 45
- The following pictures represent the composition of the equi- librium mixture for the reaction A + B ∆ AB at 300 K and at 400 K.
Problem 46
Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic? Explain using Le Châtelier's principle.
- The following picture represents the composition of the equi- librium mixture for the endothermic reaction A2 ∆ 2 A at 500 K. Draw a picture that represents the equilibrium mixture after each of the following changes. (b) Increasing the volume
Problem 48
- The following picture represents the equilibrium state for the reaction 2 AB ∆ A2 + B2. Which rate constant is larger, kf or kr? Explain.
Problem 49
- The following pictures represent the initial and equilibrium states for the exothermic decomposition of gaseous A mol- ecules (red) to give gaseous B molecules (blue). (b) Will the number of A molecules in the equilibrium mix- ture increase, decrease, or remain the same after each of the following changes? Explain. (3) Increasing the pressure by adding an inert gas
Problem 50
Problem 50a
The following pictures represent the initial and equilibrium states for the exothermic decomposition of gaseous A mol- ecules (red) to give gaseous B molecules (blue). (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
Problem 51a
The following pictures represent the initial and equilibrium states for the exothermic reaction of solid A (red) with gas- eous B2 (blue) to give gaseous AB. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
- Identify the true statement about the rate of the forward and reverse reaction once a reaction has reached equilibrium. (a) The rate of the forward reaction and the reverse reaction is zero. (b) The rate of the forward reaction is greater than the rate of the reverse reaction. (c) The rate of the reverse reaction is greater than the rate of the forward reaction. (d) The rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the reverse reaction.
Problem 52
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
