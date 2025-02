Problem 122a,b

Use the data in Appendix B to calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO 2 in a closed 1 L vessel that contains each of the following samples:

(a) 15 g of MgCO 3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 25 °C

(b) 15 g of MgCO3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 280 °C .

Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature.