Problem 105a,b
Use the following solubility data to calculate a value of Ksp for each compound. (a) SrF2: 1.03 x 10-3 M (b) CuI: 1.05 x 10-6 M
Problem 105c,d
Use the following solubility data to calculate a value of Ksp for each compound. (c) MgC2O4: 0.094 g/L (d) Zn(CN)2; 4.95 x 10-4 g/L
Problem 97b,d
Consider the titration of 50.0 mL of 1.00 M H3PO4 with 1.00 M KOH. Calculate the pH after the addition of each of the following volumes of base. (b) 50.0 mL (d) 100.0 mL
Problem 97a,c
Consider the titration of 50.0 mL of 1.00 M H3PO4 with 1.00 M KOH. Calculate the pH after the addition of each of the following volumes of base. (a) 25.0 mL (c) 75.0 mL
Problem 95b,c
Consider the titration of 50.0 mL of a 0.100 M solution of the protonated form of the amino acid alanine (H2A+: Ka1 = 4.6 × 10–3, Ka2 = 2.0 × 10–10) with 0.100 M NaOH. Calculate the pH after the addition of each of the following volumes of base. (b) 25.0 mL (c) 50.0 mL
- Which of the following mixtures has the highest pH? (a) Equal volumes of 1.0 M HCl and 1.0 M NaOH (b) Equal volumes of 0.1 M HNO3 and 0.1 M KOH (c) Equal volumes of 0.1 M HCN and 0.1 M NaOH (d) Equal volumes of 0.1 M NaF and 0.1 M HCl
Problem 1
- What is the percent dissociation in a solution that is 0.50 M in acetic acid (CH3CO2H) and 0.10 M in sodium acetate (NaCH3CO2)? (Ka = 1.8 x 10^-5) (a) 0.018% (b) 0.090% (c) 7.2 x 10^-3% (d) 2.3%
Problem 2
- A 1.00 L buffer solution is 0.250 M in HF and 0.250 M in NaF. Calculate the pH of the solution after the addition of 100.0 mL of 1.00 M HCl. (Ka = 3.5 x 10^-4) (a) 4.11 (b) 3.82 (c) 3.46 (d) 3.09
Problem 3
- What is the pH of a buffer solution prepared by dissolving 0.250 mol of NaH2PO4 and 0.075 mol of NaOH in enough water to make 1.00 L of solution? (Ka (H2PO4-) = 6.2 X 10^-8) (a) 6.32 (b) 6.83 (c) 7.21 (d) 7.71
Problem 4
- Which is the best acid-base pair to use in the preparation of a buffer with pH = 10.5? (a) HOI and OI- (Ka = 2.0 x 10^-11) (b) HNO2 and NO2- (Ka = 4.5 x 10^-4) (c) HIO3 and IO3- (Ka = 1.7 x 10^-1) (d) H2PO4^- and HPO4^2- (Ka = 6.2 x 10^-8)
Problem 5
- Calculate the concentrations of NH4+ and NH3 and the pH in a solution prepared by mixing 20.0 g of NaOH and 0.500 L of 1.5 M NH4Cl. Assume that the volume remains constant.
Problem 8
- A 25.00 mL sample of 1.00 M CH3CO2H is titrated with 1.00 M NaOH. Calculate the pH after 30.00 mL of NaOH has been added. (Ka = 1.8 x 10^-5) (a) 6.90 (b) 9.36 (c) 11.54 (d) 12.95
Problem 9
- The pH titration curve applies to the titration of 40.0 mL of a 0.100 M solution of an acid with 0.100 M NaOH. What are the approximate pKa values for this acid?
Problem 11
(a) pKa1 = 5, pKa2 = 10 (b) pKa1 = 7, pKa2 = 11 (c) pKa1 = 5, pKa2 = 10, pKa3 = 13 (d) pKa1 = 5, pKa2 = 7, pKa3 = 10
- What is the solubility-constant expression for Ca3(PO4)2 (s)? (a) [Ca2+]3 [PO43-]2 (b) [Ca2+]3 [PO43-]2 / [Ca3(PO4)2] (c) [Ca(PO4)2] / [Ca2+]3 [PO43-]2 (d) [Ca2+]2 [PO43-]3
Problem 12
- What is the molar solubility of Ag2SO3 in water? The solubility-product constant for silver sulfite is 1.5 x 10^-14 at 25 °C. (a) 1.2 x 10^-7 M (b) 2.0 x 10^-5 M (c) 8.7 x 10^-8 M (d) 1.6 x 10^-5 M
Problem 13
- Consider a saturated solution of the slightly soluble salt BaCO3. Adding which of the following substances will increase the solubility? (a) HNO3 (b) Na2CO3 (c) Ba(NO3)2 (d) KOH
Problem 14
- What is the molar solubility of BaF2 in a solution containing 0.0750 M LiF (Ksp = 1.7 x 10^-6) (a) 2.3 x 10^-5 M (b) 3.0 x 10^-4 M (c) 1.2 x 10^-2 M (d) 1.3 x 10^-3 M
Problem 15
- What is the molar solubility of AgI in 0.20 M NaCN? (a) 6.2 x 10^-4 M (b) 1.0 x 10^-1 M (c) 7.6 x 10^-2 M (d) 2.1 x 10^-3 M
Problem 17
- A solution containing sulfide ions is added to a solution of 0.036 M Cu2+ and 0.044 M Fe2+. At what concentration of sulfide ion will a precipitate begin to form? What is the identity of the precipitate? (a) 1.4 x 10^-16 M, FeS (b) 3.6 x 10^-35 M, CuS (c) 3.6 x 10^-35 M, FeS (d) 1.4 x 10^-16 M, C
Problem 18
- Consider the following table of standard reduction potentials:
Problem 35
(b) Which substances can be oxidized by B2+? Which can be reduced by D?
Problem 38
The strong acid HA is mixed with an equal molar amount of aqueous NaOH. Which of the following pictures represents the equilibrium state of the solution? (Na+ ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
(A) (B) (C) (D)
- The following pictures represent initial concentrations in solutions that contain a weak acid HA (pKa = 6.0) and its sodium salt NaA. (Na+ ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
Problem 39
. (c) Draw a picture that represents the equilibrium state of solution (1) after the addition of two OH-ions.
Problem 39b
The following pictures represent initial concentrations in solutions that contain a weak acid HA (pKa = 6.0) and its sodium salt NaA. (Na+ ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
. (b) Draw a picture that represents the equilibrium state of solution (1) after the addition of two H3O+ ions.
Problem 40a
The following pictures represent solutions that contain one or more of the compounds H2A, NaHA, and Na2A, where H2A is a weak diprotic acid. (Na+ ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
(a) Which of the solutions are buffer solutions?
Problem 40b
The following pictures represent solutions that contain one or more of the compounds H2A, NaHA, and Na2A, where H2A is a weak diprotic acid. (Na+ ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
(b) Which solution has the greatest buffer capacity?
Problem 41a
The following plot shows two pH titration curves, each representing the titration of 50.0 mL of 0.100 M acid with 0.100 M NaOH:
. (a) Which of the two curves represents the titration of a strong acid? Which represents a weak acid?
Problem 41b
The following plot shows two pH titration curves, each representing the titration of 50.0 mL of 0.100 M acid with 0.100 M NaOH:
. (b) What is the approximate pH at the equivalence point for each of the acids?
Problem 41c
The following plot shows two pH titration curves, each representing the titration of 50.0 mL of 0.100 M acid with 0.100 M NaOH:
. (c) What is the approximate pKa of the weak acid?
Problem 42a
The following pictures represent solutions at various stages in the titration of a weak base B with aqueous HCl. (Cl- ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
. (a) To which of the following stages do solutions 1–4 correspond? (i) The initial solution before addition of any HCl (ii) Halfway to the equivalence point (iii) At the equivalence point (iv) Beyond the equivalence point
Problem 42b
The following pictures represent solutions at various stages in the titration of a weak base B with aqueous HCl. (Cl- ions and solvent water molecules have been omitted for clarity.)
. (b) Is the pH at the equivalence point more or less than 7?
