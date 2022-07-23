Consider the gas-phase reaction of AB3 and A2 molecules:
(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction.(b) What is the sign of the entropy change for the reaction?
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Key Concepts
Balanced Chemical Equation
Entropy Change (ΔS)
Molecular Representation and Reaction Dynamics
Ideal gases A (red spheres) and B (blue spheres) occupy two separate bulbs. The contents of both bulbs constitute the initial state of an isolated system. Consider the process that occurs when the stopcock is opened.
(b) What are the signs ( + , - , or 0) of ∆H, ∆S, and ∆G for this process? Explain.
Ideal gases A (red spheres) and B (blue spheres) occupy two separate bulbs. The contents of both bulbs constitute the initial state of an isolated system. Consider the process that occurs when the stopcock is opened.
(a) Sketch the final (equilibrium) state of the system.
Ideal gases A (red spheres) and B (blue spheres) occupy two separate bulbs. The contents of both bulbs constitute the initial state of an isolated system. Consider the process that occurs when the stopcock is opened.
(c) How dpes this process illustrate the second law of thermodynamics?
Formation constants for the ammonia and ethylenediamine complexes of nickel(II) indicate that Ni(en)32+ is much more
stable than Ni(NH3)62+:
(1) <REACTION>
(2) <REACTION>
The enthalpy changes for the two reactions, ΔH°1 and ΔH°2, should be about the same because both complexes have six Ni﹣N bonds.
(c) Assuming that ΔH°2 - ΔH°1 is zero, calculate the value of ΔS°2 - ΔS°1.
Spinach contains a lot of iron but is not a good source of dietary iron because nearly all the iron is tied up in the oxalate complex [Fe(C2O4)3]3-.
(b) Under the acidic conditions in the stomach, the Fe3+ concentration should be greater because of the reaction
[Fe(C2O4)3]3-(aq) + 6 H3O+(aq) ⇌ Fe3+(aq) + 3 H2C2O4(aq) + 6 H2O(l)
Show, however, that this reaction is nonspontaneous under standard-state conditions. (For H2C2O4, Ka1 = 5.9 × 10-2 and Ka2 = 6.4 × 10-5.)