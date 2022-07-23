Textbook Question
Is it possible for a reaction to be nonspontaneous yet exo-thermic? Explain.
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Trouton's rule says that the ratio of the molar heat of vaporization of a liquid to its normal boiling point (in kelvin) is approximately the same for all liquids: ∆Hvap/Tbp ≈ 88 J/(K*mol) (b) Explain why liquids tend to have the same value of ∆Hvap/Tbp.
Use the data in Appendix B to calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO2 in a closed 1 L vessel that contains each of the following samples:
(a) 15 g of MgCO3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 25 °C
(b) 15 g of MgCO3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 280 °C .
Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature.