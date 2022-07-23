Equilibrium Constants (Kp and Kc)

Equilibrium constants, Kp and Kc, quantify the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. Kp is used for gas-phase reactions and is expressed in terms of partial pressures, while Kc is used for reactions in solution and is expressed in terms of molar concentrations. The relationship between Kp and Kc can be derived from the ideal gas law and the reaction's stoichiometry, and they are temperature-dependent.