- Pennies minted after 1982 are mostly zinc (97.5%) with a copper cover. If a post-1982 penny is dissolved in a small amount of nitric acid, the copper coating reacts as in Problem 4.52, and the exposed zinc reacts according to the following equation: For a penny that weighs 2.482 g, what is the molarity of the Zn(NO3)2 if the resultant solution is diluted to 250.0 mL with water?
Problem 57
- A bottle of 12.0 M hydrochloric acid has only 35.7 mL left in it. What will the HCl concentration be if the solution is diluted to 250.0 mL?
Problem 58
- What is the volume of the solution that would result by diluting 70.00 mL of 0.0913 M NaOH to a concentration of 0.0150 M?
Problem 59
- How would you prepare 250 mL of a 0.100 M solution of chloride ions from a 3.00 M stock solution of CaCl2? Spec-ify the glassware that should be used.
Problem 60
- The following aqueous solutions were tested with a light bulb conductivity apparatus, as shown in Figure 4.3. What result—dark, dim, or bright—do you expect from each? (a) 0.10 M potassium chloride (b) 0.10 M methanol (c) 0.10 M acetic acid
Problem 62
- The following aqueous solutions were tested with a light bulb conductivity apparatus, as shown in Figure 4.3. What result—dark, dim, or bright—do you expect from each? (a) 0.10 M hydrofluoric acid (b) 0.10 M sodium chloride (c) 0.10 M glucose (C6H12O6)
Problem 63
- A galvanic cell is constructed from a Zn/Zn2+ half-cell (anode) and a Cl2/Cl- half-cell (cathode). (b) Write balanced equations for the electrode and overall cell reactions.
Problem 63
- How would you prepare 250 mL of a 0.325 M solution of benzoic acid 1C7H6O22 in chloroform 1CHCl32?
Problem 63
- Classify each of the following substances as a strong electrolyte, weak electrolyte, or nonelectrolyte. (a) HBr (b) HF (c) NaClO4 (d) (NH4)2CO3 (e) NH3 (f) Ethyl alcohol
Problem 66
- Is it possible for a molecular substance to be a strong electrolyte? Explain.
Problem 67
Problem 68a
What is the total molar concentration of ions in each of the following solutions, assuming complete dissociation? (a) A 0.750 M solution of K2CO3
Problem 68b
What is the total molar concentration of ions in each of the following solutions, assuming complete dissociation? (b) A 0.355 M solution of AlCl3
Problem 69a
What is the total molar concentration of ions in each of the following solutions? (a) A 1.250 M solution of CH3OH
Problem 69b
What is the total molar concentration of ions in each of the following solutions? (b) A 0.225 M solution of HClO4
- Ringer's solution, used in the treatment of burns and wounds, is prepared by dissolving 4.30 g of NaCl, 0.150 g of KCl, and 0.165 g of CaCl2 in water and diluting to a volume of 500.0 mL. What is the molarity of each of the component ions in the solution?
Problem 70
- What is the molarity of each ion in a solution prepared by dissolving 0.550 g of Na2SO4, 1.188 g of Na3PO4, and 0.223 g of Li2SO4 in water and diluting to a volume of 100.00 mL?
Problem 71
- Classify each of the following reactions as a precipitation, acid–base neutralization, or oxidation–reduction. (a) (b) (c)
Problem 72
- Ethylene glycol, C2H6O2, is the principal constituent of auto-mobile antifreeze. If the density of a 40.0 mass % solution of ethylene glycol in water is 1.0514 g/mL at 20 °C, what is the molarity?
Problem 73
- Write net ionic equations for the reactions listed in Problem 4.72.
Problem 74
- Write net ionic equations for the reactions listed in Problem 4.73.
Problem 75
- Which of the following substances are likely to be soluble in water? (a) ZnS (b) AU2(CO3)3 (c) PbCl2 (d) Na2S
Problem 77
Problem 78a
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (a)
Problem 78b
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (b)
Problem 78c
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (c)
Problem 79a
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (a)
Problem 79b
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (b)
Problem 79c
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (c)
Problem 79d
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (d)
- Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 0.10 M BaCl2? (a) 0.10 M LiNO3 (b) 0.10 M K2SO4 (c) 0.10 M AgNO3
Problem 80
- Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 0.10 M NaOH? (a) 0.10 M MgBr2 (b) 0.10 M NH4Br (c) 0.10 M FeCl2
Problem 81
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
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