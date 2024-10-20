Problem 1
What is the molarity of a solution prepared by dissolving 10.19 g of ethanol (CH3CH2OH) in enough water to produce 250.0 mL of solution? (LO 4.1) (a) 0.8848 M (b) 18.08 M (c) 1.130 M (d) 0.01808 M
- What is the mass of chloride ions in 375.0 mL of solution with a magnesium chloride concentration of 0.250 M? (LO 4.2) (a) 3.32 g (b) 47.3 g (c) 23.6 g d) 6.65 g
Problem 2
- What volume of a 2.00 M stock solution of NaOH is required to prepare 50.0 mL of 0.400 M NaOH? (LO 4.4) (a) 15.0 mL (b) 1.00 mL (c) 10.0 mL (d) 4.00 mL
Problem 3
- Refer to the figure to answer questions 4 and 5. The images are a molecular representation of three different substances, AX3, AY3, and AZ3, dissolved in water. (Water molecules are omitted for clarity.)
Problem 4
Which of the substances is the weakest electrolyte? (LO 4.6) (a) AX3 (b) AY3 (c) AZ3 (d) All of the substances are strong electrolytes.
- Refer to the figure to answer questions 4 and 5. The images are a molecular representation of three different substances, AX3, AY3, and AZ3, dissolved in water. (Water molecules are omitted for clarity.) What are the molar concentrations of A ions and X ions in a 0.500 M solution of AX3? (LO 4.7) (a) 0.500 M A and 0.500 M X (b) 0.500 M A and 0.167 M X (c) 1.500 M A and 0.500 M X (d) 0.500 M A and 1.500 M X
Problem 5
- Which of the following substances will produce a solution that does not conduct electricity when it dissolves in water? (LO 4.6) (a) NaOH (b) HNO3 (c) Na2SO4 (d) CH3OH
Problem 6
- Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 10 mL of 0.10 M KOH? (LO 4.10, 4.11) (a) 10 mL of 0.10 NH4Cl (b) 10 mL of 0.10 M PbSO4 (c) 10 mL of 0.10 M Fe(NO3)3 (d) 10 mL of 0.10 M AgCH3CO2
Problem 7
- Write a net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when 10 mL of 0.5 M ammonium carbonate is mixed with 10 mL of 0.5 M silver nitrate. (LO 4.9, 4.11) (a) (b) (c) (d) A net ionic reaction cannot be written because a reaction does not take place.
Problem 8
- When 75.0 mL of a 0.100 M lead(II) nitrate solution is mixed with 100.0 mL of a 0.190 M potassium iodide solu-tion, a yellow-orange precipitate of lead(II) iodide is formed. What is the mass in grams of lead(II) iodide formed? Assume the reaction goes to completion. (LO 4.11, 4.15) (a) 1.729 g (b) 3.458 g (c) 4.380 g (d) 8.760 g
Problem 9
- What volume of 0.250 M HCl is needed to react completely with 25.00 mL of 0.375 M Na2CO3? (LO 4.15) (a) 75.0 mL (b) 18.8 mL (c) 37.5 mL (d) 33.3 mL
Problem 10
- Succinic acid, an intermediate in the metabolism of food molecules, has a molecular weight of 118.1. When 1.926 g of succinic acid was dissolved in water and titrated, 65.20 mL of 0.5000 M NaOH solution was required to neutralize the acid. How many acidic hydrogens are there in a mol-ecule of succinic acid? (LO 4.16) (a) 1 (b) 2 (c) 3 (d) 4
Problem 11
- Assign oxidation numbers to each atom in Borax, Na2B4O7, a mineral used in laundry detergent. (LO 4.18)
Problem 12
- Identify the element that gets oxidized and the oxidizing agent in the reaction. (LO 4.19) (a) (b) (c) (d)
Problem 13
- The most strongly reducing elements are listed at the top of the partial activity series table provided. Use the activity series to predict which reaction will occur. (LO 4.20) (a) (b) (c) (d)
Problem 14
- The concentration of a solution of potassium permanganate, KMnO4, can be determined by titration with a known amount of oxalic acid, H2C2O4, according to the following equation: What is the concentration of a KMnO4 solution if 22.35 mL reacts with 0.5170 g of oxalic acid? (LO 4.22) (a) 0.6423 M (b) 0.1028 M (c) 0.4161 M (d) 0.2569 M
Problem 15
Problem 37
Box (a) represents 1.0 mL of a solution of particles at a given concentration. Which of the boxes (b)–(d) represents 1.0 mL of the solution that results after (a) has been diluted by doubling the volume of its solvent? (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
- Assume that an aqueous solution of a cation, represented as a red sphere, is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion, represented as a yellow sphere. Three possible outcomes are represented by boxes (1)–(3):
Problem 38
Which outcome corresponds to each of the following reactions? (a) 2 Na+(aq) + CO32-(aq) S (b) Ba2+(aq) + CrO42-(aq) S (c) 2 Ag+(aq) + SO32-(aq) S
- Assume that an aqueous solution of a cation, represented as a blue sphere, is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion, repre-sented as a red sphere, and that the following result is obtained: Which combinations of cation and anion, chosen from the fol-lowing lists, are compatible with the observed results? Explain Cations: Na+, Ca2+, Ag+, Ni2+ Anions: Cl-, CO3 2-, CrO4 2-, NO3
Problem 39
- The following pictures represent aqueous solutions of three acids HA (A = X, Y, or Z), with surrounding water mol-ecules omitted for clarity. Which of the three is the strongest acid, and which is the weakest?
Problem 40
- Assume that an aqueous solution of OH-, represented as a blue sphere, is allowed to mix with a solution of an acid HnA, represented as a red sphere. Three possible outcomes are depicted by boxes (1)–(3), where the green spheres represent An-, the anion of the acid: Which outcome corresponds to each of the following reactions? (a) (b) (c)
Problem 41
- The concentration of an aqueous solution of NaOCl (sodium hypochlorite; the active ingredient in household bleach) can be determined by a redox titration with iodide ion in acidic solution:
Problem 42
Assume that the blue spheres in the buret represent I-ions, the red spheres in the flask represent OCl-ions, the con-centration of the I-ions in the buret is 0.120 M, and the volumes in the buret and the flask are identical. What is the concentration of NaOCl in the flask? What percentage of the I-solution in the buret must be added to the flask to react with all the OCl-ions?
Problem 42a
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (a) HClO(aq) → Cl2(g)
Problem 42d
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (d) SbCl4-(aq) → SbCl6-(aq)
Problem 43
Assume that the electrical conductivity of a solution depends on the total concentration of dissolved ions and that you measure the conductivity of three different solutions while carrying out titration procedures: (a) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M KCl, and titrate by adding 0.100 M AgNO3. (b) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M HF, and titrate by adding 0.100 M KOH. (c) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M BaCl2, and titrate by adding 0.100 M Na2SO4. Which of the following graphs corresponds to which titration?
Problem 44
Based on the positions in the periodic table, which of the following reactions would you expect to occur? (a) Red+ + Green → Red + Green+ (b) Blue + Green+ → Blue+ + Green (c) Red + Blue+ → Red+ + Blue
Problem 45
The following two redox reactions occur between aqueous cations and solid metals. Will a solution of green cations react with solid blue metal? Explain.
(a)
(b)
Problem 46a
How many moles of solute are present in each of the following solutions? (a) 35.0 mL of 1.200 M HNO3
Problem 46b
How many moles of solute are present in each of the following solutions? (b) 175 mL of 0.67 M glucose (C6H12O6)
Problem 47a
How many grams of solute would you use to prepare each of the following solutions? (a) 250.0 mL of 0.600 M ethyl alcohol (C2H6O)
Problem 47b
How many grams of solute would you use to prepare each of the following solutions? (b) 167 mL of 0.200 M boric acid (H3BO3)
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Back