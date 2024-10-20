Problem 43

Assume that the electrical conductivity of a solution depends on the total concentration of dissolved ions and that you measure the conductivity of three different solutions while carrying out titration procedures: (a) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M KCl, and titrate by adding 0.100 M AgNO 3 . (b) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M HF, and titrate by adding 0.100 M KOH. (c) Begin with 1.00 L of 0.100 M BaCl 2 , and titrate by adding 0.100 M Na 2 SO 4 . Which of the following graphs corresponds to which titration?