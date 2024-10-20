Problem 4

Which type of electromagnetic radiation will cause the greatest number of electrons to be ejected from zinc metal with a work function of 350 kJ/mol? (LO 5.4, 5.5) (a) Dim light with a wavelength of 320 nm (b) Dim light with a wavelength of 360 nm (c) Bright light with a wavelength of 360 nm (d) Bright light with a wavelength of 375 nm