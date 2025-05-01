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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Material
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialProblem 57
Chapter 12, Problem 57

What is the oxidation state of each element in the compound Ca3SiO5?

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1
Identify the oxidation state of calcium (Ca). Calcium is an alkaline earth metal, typically having an oxidation state of +2.
Identify the oxidation state of oxygen (O). Oxygen usually has an oxidation state of -2.
Let the oxidation state of silicon (Si) be x.
Write the equation for the sum of oxidation states in the compound: 3(+2) + x + 5(-2) = 0.
Solve the equation for x to find the oxidation state of silicon.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation State

The oxidation state, or oxidation number, is a value that represents the total number of electrons an atom either gains or loses when it forms a chemical bond. It helps in understanding the electron transfer in redox reactions and is crucial for determining the reactivity and stability of compounds.
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Rules for Assigning Oxidation States

There are specific rules for assigning oxidation states, such as the oxidation state of an element in its elemental form is zero, oxygen typically has an oxidation state of -2, and alkali metals have an oxidation state of +1. These rules guide the determination of oxidation states in compounds.
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Sum of Oxidation States

In a neutral compound, the sum of the oxidation states of all the elements must equal zero. This principle is essential for calculating the oxidation states of individual elements in a compound, as it ensures that the overall charge of the compound is balanced.
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Related Practice
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Which solid would you expect to have the largest band gap? a. As(s) b. Sb(s) c. Bi(s)

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Classify each of the following as a component of a silicate ceramic, an oxide ceramic, or a nonoxide ceramic. a. TiB2 b. ZrO2 c. NaAlSi3O8

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Which solid would you expect to have little or no band gap? a. Zn(s) b. Si(s) c. As(s)

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