Problem 8.47b
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
Problem 22
Which of the transition elements in the first transition series have anomalous electron configurations?
Problem 41
Write the full electron configuration for each element. a. Si b. O c. K d. Ne
Problem 43
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. N b. F c. Mg d. Al
Problem 44a
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. S
Problem 44b
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. b. Ca
Problem 44c
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. c. Ne
Problem 45b
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. b. Ge
Problem 45c
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. c. Zr
Problem 46b
Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. b. [Ar] 4s23d2
Problem 46d
Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. d. [Kr] 5s2
Problem 47a
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. a. the number of 2s electrons in Li
Problem 47b
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. b. the number of 3d electrons in Cu
Problem 47c
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. c. the number of 4p electrons in Br
- Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. a. the number of 3s electrons in Mg b. the number of 3d electrons in Cr c. the number of 4d electrons in Y d. the number of 6p electrons in Pb
Problem 48
Problem 48b
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cr
Problem 49a
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. five valence electrons
Problem 49b
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 4p electrons
Problem 49c
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. three 3d electrons
Problem 49d
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. full s and p sublevels
Problem 50a
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. three valence electrons
Problem 50b
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 3p electrons
Problem 50c
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. six 3p electrons
Problem 50d
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two 3s electrons and no 3p electrons
Problem 51b
Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Cs
Problem 52
Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. Which elements do you expect to lose electrons in chemical reactions? Which do you expect to gain electrons? a. Al b. Sn c. Br d. Se
Problem 53a
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 53b
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 54a
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 54b
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
